Celebrating CCTV’s Premier In Moapa Valley

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Community residents joined County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and the Moapa Valley Television Maintenance District (MVTVD) last Wednesday at the Community Center to celebrate the arrival of Clark County TV (CCTV) in Moapa Valley. The channel began broadcasting on local translator station 50.3 earlier this month.

Previous to this, the channel was not available in Moapa Valley. When Kirkpatrick discovered that fact, she set out to change it.

The channel is a government-access television station that airs a multitude of local government meetings including the Board of County Commissioners. Kirkpatrick said that residents of Moapa Valley should be able to see their government in action, just like their counterparts that live in Las Vegas.

Working with MVTV, Kirkpatrick was able to find the funding for the equipment to bring the channel to the MVTVD facility on Beacon Hill. From there it can be translated and rebroadcast to most local residents with an antenna.

“This move increases transparency and allows the residents of Moapa Valley to see their government in action for themselves,” Kirkpatrick said. “For many residents, this will be the first time that they have been able to watch our meetings and the decision-making process as it occurs, as well as the many shows that the County airs. It’s exciting.”

In addition to Kirkpatrick, CCTV Station Manager Skip Kelley was also at the celebration. He detailed many of the programs that CCTV provides for county residents in addition to government meetings.

One of these programs, County Critters, has a local tie. Overton resident Janice Ridondo’s pot-bellied pig rescue “Windy’s Ranch and Rescue” will soon be featured on the show.

“We are no longer ‘Channel 4,’ thanks to this event,” Kelley said. “We are broadcast here on 50.3 and in Laughlin on 14, and we are even broadcast on YouTube. Now we are truly Clark County TV.”

MVTVD Board chairman Daniel Pray gave a brief history on the beginnings of television broadcasting in Moapa Valley, which began in the 1950’s. Pray pointed out that the $24/year TV tax that local residents pay as part of their property taxes is being used to convert old analog equipment to digital equipment in accordance with the FCC.

“This is exciting because with this new technology, we can fix spots that were formerly dead spots in Moapa Valley, especially in the Moapa area,” Pray said.

Kirkpatrick praised Pray and the MVTVD board members for their volunteer efforts for the community. She pointed out that some of them have been volunteering for as many as 18 years.

Kirkpatrick presented the board members with a special Proclamation of thanks from the county, signed by all six commissioners, for their efforts.

The award was received by Pray and other board members in attendance.

Members of the community expressed their sincere appreciation to the commissioner for her efforts on behalf of the valley. Barbara Richardson, Overton, came to check out the new channel and thanked the commissioner and the board herself.

“I really appreciate the efforts of the commissioner and the TV district on behalf of our community and I came today to learn more about it and thank them for working hard to make our great valley a little better,” she said.

Christine Trombley of Overton also came to thank the commissioner and her staff, as well as the members of the TV district. “I used to be on the TV board and I wanted to come and honor them for their great contribution to our valley,” she said. “I know firsthand how hard they work and I really appreciate their efforts.”