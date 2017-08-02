MVHS Sports Practices About To Start

By DAVE BELCHER

Moapa Valley Progress

With the beginning of the school coming early this year, start times for the fall sports at Moapa Valley High School are nearly upon us.

Football starts on Wednesday, August 2 this year. Athletes are to report in the locker room at 6:30 PM. This will be the heat acclimation period without helmets or pads. The team fee is $75.

Girls’ soccer tryouts start Saturday August 12 at 6:30 AM and 6:30 PM. They will continue the 14th and 15th at 2:30 PM after school. Please bring your shin guards and plenty of water.

Volleyball tryouts will start at 7AM on Saturday, August 12 in the new gym. They will continue at 4PM Saturday.

Tennis starts August 12 at 2:30 PM. Open courts have already started and will be open at 5:30 in the mornings.

A cross country club has been running throughout the summer on Mondays and Thursdays at 6AM. These are optional workouts. The first official practice will be held on Saturday, August 12 at 6 AM.

Every athlete will need to fill out a sports packet which can be picked up at the athletic office at the high school. Every athlete will also need a physical examination using the physical form from the sports packet. These must be received before athletes can begin practice.