Going Back To School While Showing School Spirit

By STEPHANIE BUNKER

Moapa Valley Progress

A downtown Overton store is gearing up for the school year with a huge Back to School T-shirt Event. Xtreme Stitch is now selling school spirit shirts for all four schools within the Moapa Valley area. And there is a great incentive to buy the shirts early!

Those that buy shirts on Thursday and Friday, August 10-11, will be entered into a drawing for a backpack full of school supplies with the winning student’s name embroidered on it. Four of these prize backpacks will be given away, one for each school. One ticket will be given for each t-shirt purchased. The drawing will happen on this Friday, August 11th at 5 pm.

Xtreme Stitch owners Vernon and Tim Lytle are excited to be offering school spirit shirts this year. They said that they have seen a lot of interest in the past for shirts and personalized equipment with school logos and names. Now parents can get all of the shirts from one location without hassle.

“This is the first time in the valley that a business has ever had a t-shirt from each school,” said Vernon Lytle.

The store has also done custom work to embroider stadium seats, shirts, and hats. Lytle explained that athletes often ask to get their number embroidered on their hats and things to personalize them.

The business has come up with a new symbol that represents the Moapa Valley High School and is printed on one of the shirts. The symbol has a military style look to it that includes an M and V nestled in together.

“We think it’s going to be the new thing, the kids like the new and different look it has,” said Vernon Lytle.

Xtreme Stitch is ‘Xtremely’ flexible with their customers to provide a product they will like. They have two catalogs that hold different styles of clothing. Items not already in stock can be shipped to the store the following business day for a quick turn over.

“People don’t realize they can order whatever they want, and the order comes the next day,” Vernon Lytle said.

He also explained that customers can order any size, even up to 5X and 6X. To view the catalogs customers can go online at www.XtremeStitch.Vegas or www.XtremeStitch.net for the younger styles of clothes. Catalogs are also available for viewing in the store.

Xtreme Stitch can also provide screen printing. The store has been set up for screen printing for about a year. But Lytle said that many in the community still don’t realize this capability.

“All of the time we have people come in and are surprised when they find out we can do screen printing,” Lytle said. “That tells us that we need to get the word out more.”

There is a minimum order of 25 shirts for screen printing services. Lytle said that this is a lower threshold than many other companies require.

Xtreme Stitch offers personalized screen prints and embroidery items for a variety of groups like family reunions, businesses, clubs, and associations. The customer can bring in their own design of what they want, or simply an idea.

“We have stock designs we have access to; and we can put together text with different fonts,” Lytle said.

Whatever the customer is looking for they can find it at Xtreme Stitch. The store is located at 196 S Moapa Valley Blvd #1 in downtown Overton.