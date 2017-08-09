Job Fair To Connect Job Seekers With Local Employers

By ABIGAIL SNOW

Moapa Valley Progress

Mesquite Works, a regional non-profit workforce development group, will hold its next job fair event on August 16 at the Rising Star Sports Center from 9 am- 1 pm. The aim of the event is for local businesses and job seekers to have a chance to collaborate, as well as find resources for job skill training.

Mesquite Works has already held two previous Job Fairs this year. The events have resulted in a total of 46 job hires, according to Mesquite Works Vista Volunteer Maggie Calhoun. Of those hired, 25 of them were Mesquite Works participants. Overall, there have been a total of 71 hires to date this year, said Calhoun.

“The Job Fair on August 16 is designed to help our local businesses meet local people who want to go to work,” said Calhoun. “We are very happy to have businesses join us. It means that the word is getting around that Mesquite Works is here to serve and introduce employers and job seekers. We all share the goals of better performance, better jobs and more economic growth.”

Calhoun explained that there are some great businesses that will be attending the event. Virgin Valley warehousing, manufacturing, health care, producers and placement will be represented at the Job Fair.

In addition, Eagles Landing, will be present at the event. New to Mesquite, this company is building a large Travel Center at the new 118 exit on I-15. The company is scouting for 40-60 people to hire for its restaurant, convenience store and tire shop.

Another notable company that will attend is Aquatic. This Moapa-based company, formerly known as Lasco Bathware, employs about 100 people, said Calhoun.

Calhoun said that the past year of working with Mesquite Works has been filled with success stories. One example is Rick McCleron who recently found employment through Mesquite Works.

McCleron started searching for work in Mesquite through the ads in the newspapers while still living in Montana. While doing so, he ran across an ad about Mesquite Works and their services. He contacted them and made a trip to visit their office to get set up for job searching. With extensive experience in the truck driving industry, McCleron was now interested in searching for a new occupation. Mesquite Works volunteers were able to help him arrange for interviews with a few local companies. He was hired to work for the CasaBlanca as a nighttime security guard.

“A couple volunteers at Mesquite Works sat down with me and talked about what I had been doing and what I was interested in doing,” said McCleron. “They started going over everything that was available and showed me how to get on the computer and fill out job applications at the companies I was interested in. They worked with me on how to lay out a resume.”

According to Chairman of Mesquite Works, Burton Weast, having a ready and trained workforce is critical to keeping and attracting businesses to the region. New companies looking to locate in northeastern Clark County want to know that workforce training is available if they build here, Weast said.

Weast also noted that Mesquite Works coordinates with local economic organization such as Mesquite Regional Business and the area chambers of commerce to assist in job training. Further, Mesquite Works has direct links to numerous social service agencies to make sure that people know about places they can get help.

Caloun said booths for the Job Fair will be available to employers to register up until Friday, August 11.

For more information on the Job Fair, contact: Maggie Calhoun at 702-613-0699, or by email to maggie@mesquiteworksnv.org

Mesquite Works is located at 312 W. Mesquite Blvd. Suite 102 in Mesquite. More information is also available at www.mesquiteworksnv.org.