OBITUARY: Jerry Lee Johnson

Jerry Lee Johnson
Jerry Lee Johnson, age 41, died Thursday, August 10, 2017 at his home in Overton, Nevada. He was born on February 25, 1976 in Las Vegas to Jerry Lee Blanton and Alexis Trimble. He married Jenevieve Ellen Moyer on April 26, 2008 in Logandale, Nevada.
Jerry grew up in Indian Springs and Las Vegas. He traveled the United States extensively on a motorcycle and then lived in Colorado for about 10 years. He moved back to Las Vegas and then moved to Overton in 2008.
He loved being together with his family, doing movie nights and date nights. He and Jenevieve knew each other since kindergarten.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Jenevieve of Overton; two sons and one daughter: Alec, Jacob and Savana all of Overton; two brothers and one sister: Larry Blanton, Gary (Natalia) Blanton and Mariann Heitman. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 17 at 10:00 a.m. at the Overton LDS Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Bunkers Memory Gardens Cemetery, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Friends and family are invited to sign an online guestbook at www.moapavalleymortuary.com
Comments
Charlotte Johnston says
Jenny and family, we are so sorry to hear about Jerry. We haven’t seen you in years, but will always remember you and Jerry growing up with Brandee in Indian Springs. I was trying to remember Jerry as a little boy and all of a sudden that sweet face came to me and I can still see him and remember the sweet boy he was.. You two were blessed to have each other and your beautiful children. So sorry your time was cut short, God has a different plan for Jerry. I’m sure you have a lifetime of beautiful sweet memories…cherish those memories! God bless you and your family and we will continue to keep you in our prayers.
Kerri Clark says
Thinking of your family ❤
Tanya Laman says
Please know our prayers and love are with you!