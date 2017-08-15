OBITUARY: Jerry Lee Johnson

Jerry Lee Johnson

Jerry Lee Johnson, age 41, died Thursday, August 10, 2017 at his home in Overton, Nevada. He was born on February 25, 1976 in Las Vegas to Jerry Lee Blanton and Alexis Trimble. He married Jenevieve Ellen Moyer on April 26, 2008 in Logandale, Nevada.

Jerry grew up in Indian Springs and Las Vegas. He traveled the United States extensively on a motorcycle and then lived in Colorado for about 10 years. He moved back to Las Vegas and then moved to Overton in 2008.

He loved being together with his family, doing movie nights and date nights. He and Jenevieve knew each other since kindergarten.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Jenevieve of Overton; two sons and one daughter: Alec, Jacob and Savana all of Overton; two brothers and one sister: Larry Blanton, Gary (Natalia) Blanton and Mariann Heitman. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 17 at 10:00 a.m. at the Overton LDS Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Bunkers Memory Gardens Cemetery, Las Vegas, Nevada.

