Commissioner Helps Outfit Kids For School

By STEPHANIE BUNKER

Moapa Valley Progress

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick has a soft spot for children. So she went out of her way to make sure that local kids have what they need for school to begin.

During the spring, Kirkpatrick’s office reached out to the schools in Moapa Valley and Mesquite asking how many needy families they could help with school supplies for the next school year. The commissioner’s office got a response from two schools that needed the aid, Ute Perkins Elementary and Virgin Valley Elementary.

Perkins had about 100 students that could use the backpacks; and Virgin Valley Elementary asked for supplies for the classrooms such as copy paper, notebooks, Kleenex, and paper towels.

According to Amelia Smith who works in the northeast Clark County office in Overton, Virgin Valley receives assistance from several other donors throughout the year. So their need wasn’t as great for backpacks.

“Perkins had a big need for the kids that go there,” Smith said.

The commissioner’s office reached out to several businesses for donations. They received some from Eureka, Mesquite Gaming, and AM/PM in Glendale. The commissioner’s office donated much of the items.

Smith explained that not every student got a backpack; there were only 40 of those; but every student that needed them got the school supplies. The supplies included a small hand sanitizer, an eraser and pencils, dry erasers, notebooks, and binders. The school received copy paper and tissue paper, paper towels and Ziploc bags.

The parents of the students receiving the items knew they were coming and were able to pick them up at the Back To School event Perkins held last week.

This is the second year the commissioner’s office has donated school supplies. “Commissioner Kirkpatrick really cares about making sure these children have what they need for school and feel proud to bring new items,” Smith said. “There are a lot of families out there that don’t know what circumstances of life they will be in, they need that extra help to get started and the kids need to feel good about going back to school.”