MVTAB Makes Local Wish List For Budget Items

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

The sky was the limit in a discussion before the Moapa Valley Town Board (MVTAB) at its meeting on Wednesday, August 9. The agenda item had the board making and hearing suggestions for possible items to be included on the County’s next fiscal year budget.

“I’m not sure just how to do this,” said MVTAB chairman Gene Houston at the beginning of the discussion. “We have never really had a discussion quite like this before. I guess that we will just open it up to the public to make suggestions. Really it is just making a wish list of things in the community that we would like to see done.”

Houston began by listing items that had been included by the board in the past, most of which had been on a list for many years, he said. These included the full build-out of the Logandale Ballfield Complex including a kids play area, a splash pad for the Overton park, a teen area addition at the Overton Senior Center, the construction of Wittwer Park in Logandale and a BMX track at the Sports Complex.

Houston then opened the floor to additional suggestions from the public.

Local resident Trent Leavitt suggested that improvements be made to the existing ballfields at the Logandale and Overton park. His suggestion included fixing up the fields and installing new lights, or repairing existing lights, for night time use.

“While it would definitely be nice to have the new fields built at the Sports Complex, I would think that bringing those existing fields back up to use could be done at a fraction of the cost and would bring more use to the older parks.”

Logandale resident Ralph Starita suggested that if Overton Park was put on the list for a splash pad, Logandale Park ought to get one too. This was noted.

MVTAB member Marjorie Holland said that residents had expressed interest to her in establishing a shooting range somewhere in the desert surrounding the community. Houston agreed that this would be a good idea, suggesting that BLM land east of the fairgrounds might be a good spot for it.

MVTAB member Brian Burris stated that he had heard from other residents who would like to have a dog park in the community. This would be an fenced park area where dogs could be allowed to go off leash. Houston said that this sounded like something more appropriate for urban areas of the county. With all the open land surrounding the community, this idea seemed to be unnecessary, he said. Burris responded that it was, nevertheless, an interest in the community.

Burris also stated that he would like to see the County start working on the next phase of its Trails Plan. Phase one was completed a few years ago, connecting Grant Bowler Elementary and the Fairgrounds with Moapa Valley High School. Burris said that he would like to see more trails developed, in accordance with the plan document.

Houston expressed appreciation for the suggestions made and ended the discussion. He also mentioned that a similar discussion would take place in a future meeting of the MVTAB regarding the road paving list in the community. With many roads needing paving in the community he expected a heavy turnout to that meeting.

“I expect that one should be a very lively discussion,” Houston said.

Watch the PROGRESS for more information about the upcoming road paving discussions.