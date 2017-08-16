Ute Perkins PTO Holds Back To School Fair

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

The Parent Teacher Organization at Ute Perkins Elementary School held a Back To School Fair in connections with the school’s meet and greet event on Friday afternoon. Several entities attended the event from Las Vegas to set up displays and educate kids and parents about services available to the community.

In attendance was Ron Floth of the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC). Floth was there to educate kids on bicycle safety. During the course of the fair he said that he gave out nearly 100 bike safety helmets to Ute Perkins students.

“There was a good crowd there and I thought it went really well,” Floth said. “We talked to the kids about bike safety and it went well. I always like to come out to the rurals because sometimes they get forgotten.”

Also provided by the RTC was a crosswalk safety demonstration. This display was set up inside the school to demonstrate the appropriate ways to approach and walk through a crosswalk. The crosswalk came equipped with a pedestrian signal and the button that a pedestrian would use to activate it. It was even equipped with sound signals used for the visually impaired, Floth said.

Floth admitted that those types of crosswalk signals were few and far between in rural areas like Moapa. But he said that the training in their proper use is still valuable to rural kids.

“It is good for them to be able to see how they work, mainly because this group of kids have probably never seen them before,” Floth said. “So when they come to a more urban area, they will now what those signals are for and how to operate them.”

Also at the fair were representatives from Immunize Nevada. They had an informational display training students on the importance of regular hand washing to prevent the spreading of germs.

Representatives from the Three Square program were also available to discuss food programs and other state programs to help families in need.

“I thought it was a successful event,” said PTO President Bren McClean, who helped to organize the Back To School Fair event. “I think it was the first time that the school has included that kind of thing along with its open house and I thought it was beneficial.”