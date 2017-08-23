Local Gardeners Learn Tips On Desert Gardens

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

An overflow crowd packed the large classroom at University of Nevada Cooperative Extension (UNCE) on Saturday morning to participate in a class on successful desert gardening. The class was presented by Certified Horticulturalist and Master Gardener Andrea Meckley.

Meckley, who has been helping people grow things successfully for the last 25 years, concentrated on the steps needed to have success in growing trees, shrubs, flowers, and decorative landscape in addition to garden fruits and vegetables in the desert environment that makes up the Moapa Valley area.

Meckley packed an incredible amount of knowledge into a relatively short two hour lecture. She included the basics of planning, tree and shrub selection, planting, mulch, vegetable gardening in containers and raised beds, and irrigation basics.

She began by addressing the challenges faced by Mojave desert gardeners, but assured the group that with planning and knowledge, these challenges can be overcome. She quoted an unknown author saying, “Successful gardeners try to take advantage of existing conditions whenever possible and only try to modify them within reason.”

Meckley reviewed some planning basics, reminding the class that good planning can yield great results. “I will tell you time and again today that the number one thing to remember is to put the right plant in the right place,” Meckley said. Poor research and planning causes the majority of plant failures in this area, she said.

Meckley did not tell the group what to plant, but instead enabled them to make their own proper choices by showing where they can get reliable information on appropriate plants for the area.

She encouraged the group to study “Becoming a Desert Gardener” by Dr. Angela O’Callaghan and “Vegetable Gardening in Moapa and Virgin Valleys” by Dr. Sylvan Wittwer. Both of these books are available for free from the local UNCE office.

Meckley also encouraged people to visit the Springs Preserve, the Las Vegas Master Gardeners Demonstration Garden, and the Las Vegas Master Gardener Orchard, which has a great demonstration area as well as free mulch for anyone who wants it.

According to Meckley, one of the biggest problems in unsuccessful gardening in this area is improper watering. She showed the group how to conquer that by teaching them how to determine proper watering needs of their plants and how to group plants according to those needs.

She also stressed that looking at the soil surrounding a plant is not an accurate indicator of whether or not the plant needs water. She taught the class how to use an inexpensive moisture reader to determine the moisture levels several inches below the surface and determine if a plant actually needs water. She also demonstrated how to use a soil probe to take a core sample or even an old screwdriver to discover the same information.

When you are ready to plant, Meckley stressed the importance of starting with healthy plants. She showed the group what to look for when buying nursery plants and trees, as well as what to avoid.

She also covered how to prepare the ground properly for planting and what kinds of mulch, fertilizer, and other backfill are best for different planting scenarios as well as proper planting techniques.

With wind gusts being a factor for the Moapa Valley area, she also showed the proper method to stake trees to make sure they get a good, straight, start when first planted. Meckley stressed that when planting in containers or raised beds, it is important to use a material such as wood, clay, brick, or cement block that breathes.

Class attendees were thrilled with the depth and breadth of knowledge that was shared in the lecture.

“I loved the class,” said Judy Smith of Logandale. “I’ve attended several, but I’m new to the valley and still learning. Andrea (Meckley) came to my house and I learned so much that I wanted to come today and learn even more. It was so informative.”

Heather Walker, of Logandale, agreed. “I loved today’s class,” she said. “It was great because I’m starting at square one and I needed to learn the basics. This was perfect.”

Candice Mayo, Overton, said, “It is really nice to have something free where you can learn so much. I was pleasantly surprised at all I was able to learn.”

UNCE representative Diana Walker said, “The great turnout clearly shows that there is a lot of interest in fall gardens and people that want to be successful in their gardening.”

A follow-up to this class is being offered this Saturday. It will be taught by Meckley’s husband, Jeff, who taught gardening classes at the Springs Preserve and recently retired and is now sharing his knowledge for free with Moapa Valley.

The class will cover watering techniques and will go into greater depth about drip irrigation. For more information, call UNCE at 702-397-2604.