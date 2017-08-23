MVHS Kids Celebrate Back To School With A Party

By BALEIGH BOND

Moapa Valley Progress

The commencement of the new school year was ushered in on Monday, August 14. And to celebrate the reconvening of school, Moapa Valley High School students gathered at the Grant M. Bowler Park in Logandale for the annual Back to School Bash on Tuesday evening. All students, from the greenhorn freshman all the way up to the seasoned senior class, were welcomed to attend.

On the first day of school, members of the Student Council advertised and promoted the event by handing out tropical flower leis to students throughout the school. Each one contained information regarding the Bash written on tags attached to the necklaces.

At the event the next day, hot dogs, popsicles, chips, and drinks were served at the park’s pavilion to feed the masses and fuel the fun-filled evening. Student Council members and high school staff ran and facilitated the activities and games. Kasen Kolhoss, Student Body President, along with other Student Council members, emceed and announced information about food, games, and activities throughout the night.

As music filled the air, students were able to come together as a school to celebrate the things that are had in common by all: Pirate Pride and a love for a fun time.

A wide variety of sports and games were played at the Bash, including volleyball, soccer, limbo, bean bag toss, hula hooping, slipping sliding, and swimming. With such a wide array of recreational options, something for anyone and everyone to do could be found, whether it be socializing, dancing to the music, or going all out in a game of volleyball.

At the Logandale Pool, where the swimming took place, a belly flop contest was held. A long roster of contestants gave it their best shot to wow the onlooking crowd with their belly flopping skills. After the first round of attempts, three finalists were chosen to advance to the next round. A battle of tidal proportions for the title of belly flop champion was bravely fought. The winner of the showdown was Zachary Anderson, Student Body Vice President.

The slipping slide was set up on the grass field across from the pool. The local Logandale Fire Department used fire hoses attached to fire engine trucks to keep the slide alive and slippery. Somersaults, twists, and all sorts of tricks were performed by slipping sliders.

The 2017-2018 school year began with a bang. Pirate Power rang out anew for all to hear with the high spirits exhibited on Tuesday evening. Moapa Valley High School’s Back to School Bash successfully set the scene for another year of academic achievement and extracurricular excellence.