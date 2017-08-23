MVPAC To Kick Off Season With Talent Showcase

The Moapa Valley Performing Arts Council will open its 2017-2018 season with the annual Moapa Valley Talent Showcase on Monday, August 28. The concert will be held in the Ron Dally Theater at Moapa Valley High School at 7:00 p.m.

This community talent show has been highlighting local talent for more than 20 years. Community resident Rick Houston will serve as the master of ceremonies for the event, with a variety of talented performers on the program.

James Carson and Taylor Ransome will perform solo vocal acts. McKay Wilson will showcase her original song “Battle Strong”. Jamie Burt, Emily Reid, and Keisha Phillipenas will entertain with a trio number followed by a mother/daughter duet of Evelyn and Emily Reid.

Emily Barraza and Sam Conk will appear in a violin duet and Marina Mortensen will treat us with a flute solo. Various dance groups will take the stage. Annie Leavitt and her daughter Abby will add a ballet dance to the evening. Moapa Valley High School dance team, Pirate Motion, will rock their moves to “Thumbs” by Sabrina Carpenter.

Piano performances are to be expected from Moapa Valley’s musical community with Yadon Witsken playing a solo. Sam Jolley will treat us to his original song called “Call You Mine” and Rose Whitmore will entertain with a piano medley.

The 21 member jazz band from the MVHS will play “Hot Sauce” by Howard Rowe, directed by Kim Delgadillo.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for senior citizens and students, and $30 for a family pass. Season tickets are available at the door. All proceeds from the program will go to the Arts Council fund towards future performances.

All events are sponsored in part by MVPAC, Individual Partners for the Arts which include Nevada Arts Council, America First Credit Union, Grant and Laurel Bushman, Moapa Valley Telephone Company, Dr. Lance K. Robertson, Moapa Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Board of County Commissioners.