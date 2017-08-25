OBITUARY: Robert “Bob” Runkle

Robert Runkle

Robert James Runkle, age 83, died of natural causes Monday, August 21, 2017 in Mesquite, Nevada. He was born July 31, 1934 in Ossian, Iowa to James T. and Bertha Eink Runkle. On April 11, 1958 he married Una Pauline Kellar in Henderson, Nevada.

After serving in the Marine Corps for two years, he relocated to Las Vegas and was a slot mechanic at the Fremont Hotel. He joined the Sheriff’s Department (Later LVMPD) in July of 1959 where he retired as a Lieutenant on January 27, 1984.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Una Runkle; one daughter and three sons: Bobbi (Kevin) Chandler of Logandale, NV, Michael (Maria) Runkle, Randall (Lisa) Runkle and Joel (Jacqueline) Runkle all of the Las Vegas Valley; five grandsons, two granddaughters and one great grandson. He was preceded in death by his son Richard, his parents, two brothers and a half sister.

Services will be held Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Logandale LDS Stake Center. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Logandale Cemetery.

