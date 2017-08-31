Pirate Runners Start The Season Strong

By GABRIELLE SHIOZAWA

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley High School Cross Country teams started off the season on Saturday with a strong showing at the Red Rock Invitational. The competition, hosted by Coronado High School, featured runners from 19 high schools in the Las Vegas Area.

The three-mile course was made up of one small loop through a hilly desert area and two larger loops around the Cottonwood, Mulberry, and Desert Willow Lakes at Floyd Lamb Park in Las Vegas.

In the first event of the day, the Newcomer Boys race, Bishop Gorman’s Massimiiano Swenson placed first with a time of 17:37. MVHS freshman Preston Humes was the first Pirate to cross the finish line at 18:15, placing sixth. Humes was closely followed by Bryton Dorsey, who took ninth place with a time of 18:25. Maximus Shambaugh placed 44th with his time of 20:43, and Gabriel Leavitt finished the race for the Pirates with a time of 24:36, placing 78th.

In the Newcomer Girls race, Bishop Gorman’s Emilia Puskas was the first to finish the course, setting the record with a time of 19:27. MVHS teammates Hannah Watson and McKinley Bledsoe ran a close race, with Watson pulling ahead at the end to finish in 37th place at 25:22; Bledsoe placed 41st at 25:39. Samantha Thompson crossed the finish line at 27:55 in 58th place, while Alexa Canfield’s time of 29:49 earned her 65th place. Laura Adams and Kayli Thompson finished out the race in 67th and 71st places, respectively, with times of 30:03 and 32:01.

The six freshman girls placed seventh overall; Bishop Gorman took the first place spot in the event.

“It was hard,” commented Laura Adams on her first footrace, “but I’m looking forward to the next one!”

Green Valley’s Milton Amezcua was the first to finish the Sunrise Division Boys race when he completed the course at 15:37. Nathaniel Thompson was the first Pirate to cross the finish line, ending his race at 17:21 and placing 11th. Not too far behind was Jerrick Stastny, who finished at 17:50 in 15th place. After Samuel Jolley placed 39th at 19:49, Zachary Anderson came in 45th with his time of 20:10. Nathan Waite placed 65th at 21:07, and Taylor Landini finished the race for the Pirates in 81st place at 23:30.

The MVHS boys placed fourth overall behind Green Valley, Coronado, and Liberty.

The last event of the day was the Sunrise Division Girls race. Basic’s Raquel Chavez finished first at 18:59. MVHS senior Emma Thompson crossed the finish line at 27:34, placing 37th. Kennadie Burt and Miranda Robison ran a close race, finishing at 28:02 and 28:29, respectively, earning 40th and 42nd places. Gabrielle Shiozawa finished out the race for the Pirates at 30:19, placing 44th.

“It’s good to be starting again,” said returning runner Emma Thompson. “It was a good first race for all of us, and I’m really proud of everyone! I hope to see a lot of progress this year.”

The Pirate Cross Country teams will be hosting a meet at the Clark County Fairgrounds on Wednesday this week.