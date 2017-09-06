Moapa Valley Shows Talent In MVPAC Annual Showcase

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley Performing Arts Council (MVPAC) kicked off its 2017-2018 season last week with the annual local Talent Showcase. The event was held at the MVHS auditorium and featured singing, dancing, and instrumental solos all performed by local residents in every age group.

Overton resident Rick Houston was master of ceremonies and had the audience laughing between every performance. The stage was beautifully decorated by The Front Porch Flowers and Gifts.

The show began with the Moapa Valley High School jazz band. Under the direction of Kim Delgadillo, the group played “Hot Sauce” by Howard Rowe, featuring saxophone solo by Josh Lyon and piano solo by Aubrey Aikele.

Overton resident Rose Whitmore performed on the piano. At 77 1/2 years old, Whitmore was the most seasoned performer of the night. She received a standing ovation for her medley of piano pieces ranging from “Autumn Leaves” to “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

When she finished playing, Whitmore received a surprise as MVPAC President Lance Mortensen awarded her with the “Community Appreciation Award” for her lifetime contribution to local performing arts. Mortensen also read a short tribute to Whitmore that included a quote from Whitmore’s daughter saying, “My mother’s ability to touch people in a way that she doesn’t even understand would take me days to describe. I’ve seen grown men weep when she sits down and starts touching the keys. She’s a beautiful gift to all.”

McKay Wilson was next to perform, accompanying herself on the guitar as she sang an original song entitled “Battle Strong.”

Wilson was followed by the youngest performer of the night, six-year-old Evelyn Reid who sang a duet with her mother Emily called, “Emmylou”.

MVHS junior Yadon Witsken performed “Military Polonaise” by Chopin on the piano.

A lovely ballet duet followed from mother-daughter team Annie and Abby Leavitt. Abby has been dancing for two years and loves to perform, especially with her mom. The two danced to “Coppelia Waltz” by Leo Delibes.

Taylor Ransome, 15, played the ukelele and sang the song “Riptide” by Vance Joy. Then switching to guitar, she sang a song she wrote called “Without You.”

Marina Mortensen, 16, performed a flute solo, “Take 5” by Paul Desmond, accompanied by Yadon Witsken.

A local vocal trio comprised of Jamie Burt, Keisha Phillipenas, and Emily Reid sang, “Born” by Katherine Nelson. Their upbeat rendition of the song soon had the entire audience clapping along.

Sam Jolley, 15, performed an original piece called, “Call You Mine.”

Moapa Valley High School’s dance team Pirate Motion performed a piece called “Thumbs” by Sabrina Carpenter. The dance was choreographed by Rachle Lee.

Young violinists Emily Barraza and Samantha Conk performed a violin duet of “Sagolandet” accompanied by Marquessa Aikele on piano.

James Carson closed out the concert. He performed “All of Me” by John Legend and “Fire Away” by Chris Stapleton.

Lance Mortensen gave credit for the concert to this year’s organizers Lynda Dimick and Lauryn and Braden Cox and those that were willing to perform. “Lynda and Lauryn did such a great job,” he said. “We have so much talent in the valley. Even with the challenge of school starting earlier, we still had a ton of talent contribute to the program.”

The Art Council’s next concert will be September 25 and will feature “FOG: Fat Old Guys.” In addition, this year season ticket holders will also receive free passes to the Logandale Fall Festival which takes place in October. More information on season passes and the MVPAC schedule can be found at www.moapavalleyarts.org.