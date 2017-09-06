Pirate Tennis Wins Two Tourneys On The Week

By DAVE BELCHER

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley High School Boys’ Tennis team finished last week with two wins: both shut outs. The first was an 18-0 win over Chaparral in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Conner Batty finished 3-0 in singles. Chase Handley, the #1 singles player for the Pirates, finished 3-0. Adam Smedley also finished with a 3-0 singles record.

Moapa Valley swept the double matches as well. “Slade Graham and Gavin Hadley have been a solid doubles team this year”, said head coach Donna Forrester.

Chaparral has a very young and inexperienced team this year with many of the athletes just starting the sport.

The Pirate girl’s team also beat the Cowboys handily, 14-4. Returning doubles team Morgan Aikele and Lilly Leavitt continue to dominate as they finished the day 3-0.

Foreign exchange team Maxime Van der laan and Benedicte (Benny) Johannessen finished 2-1 for the Pirates.

Del Sol travelled to Moapa Valley on Thursday and had to forfeit their games due to not having enough players on their teams.

Moapa Valley will play Boulder City and Virgin Valley this week.