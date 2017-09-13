Local Miss Rodeo Nevada Winner to Compete in National Contest

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

For the first time in eight years, a Clark County resident will be representing the state of Nevada at the Miss Rodeo America pageant to be held in Las Vegas this December. Logandale resident Kaity McBride was crowned Miss Rodeo Nevada last May in conjunction with the West Coast Regional Finals Rodeo. Now in addition to representing Nevada throughout the west, McBride has been preparing herself to compete for Miss Rodeo America.

Becoming Miss Rodeo Nevada was the realization of a lifelong goal for McBride. She has been participating in queen contests for the last seven years.

It was McBride’s mom Julie Bishop, a former rodeo queen herself, who encouraged McBride to consider the world of rodeo queening.

“When I finally decided to try it, it was love at first sight,” McBride said. “I began going for every contest I could find.”

After high school, McBride moved to Logandale to live with her dad, Jim Blasingame. She became fully immersed in the rodeo queen world, competing in contests all over the state.

Even so, to McBride, the title of Miss Rodeo Nevada seemed a distant dream. “I never thought I’d have the personality for the public speaking and interview portion of the contests,” she said.

In order to gain those skills, McBride entered every local contest she could to gain skills she would need. Of course, these had to be sandwiched between her work at UNLV, where she is studying business management.

This year the time was right and she competed as part of the 60th anniversary of the Miss Rodeo Nevada celebration. McBride said the event was everything she dreamed it would be.

McBride’s whole family was there when she won. “It was so surreal having the crown placed on my hat,” she said. “It was the achievement of a huge goal and every time I’ve worn it since, I get that feeling again.”

The Miss Rodeo America contest will be held December 3-10 in Las Vegas. It is done in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo.

Preparations for this event have occupied Kaity’s every waking minute. “In what spare time I have I am preparing,” she said.

The wardrobe requirements alone are staggering. Each competitor is required to bring a minimum of eighteen different outfits for the week-long contest. Kaity is lucky because her grandmother Linda Larsen makes all her clothes. “I couldn’t do it without my grandma,” she said.

McBride is grateful for all the support, help, and sponsorship she has received.

“It truly takes an army to prepare and be able to do this and I have a wonderful band of supporters behind me,” she said.

To help give McBride a last boost of confidence and to help defray her expenses for this ultimate contest, Kaity’s supporters are holding a fundraising party on October 21 at the Old Logandale School. Anyone who would like to wish Kaity well, take a look at her wardrobe, and otherwise show their support is welcome. More information about the dinner, which will also feature bingo, other games, and a raffle, will be forthcoming, or you can also contact Julie Bishop at 435-879-1245 or email at julie.larsen.bishop@gmail.com.