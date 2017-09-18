OBITUARY: Lonnie Empey

Lonnie Empey

Lonnie Carl “Lon” Empey, age 78 , of Logandale, Nevada, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2017, at his home in Logandale, from complications brought on by Parkinson’s disease and cancer. He was surrounded by his family and close friends at the time of his passing.

Lonnie was born on June 13, 1939 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Vestal James Empey and Ora Kay Wilson Empey. He was the first of their 5 children–one brother James Ronald and three sisters Teena Rae, Linda Kae, and Neisha Lee. He was raised by his grandfather James Shadrick Empey in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He attended Rancho High School in Las Vegas before enlisting in the United States Navy at age 17. He was a Navy corpsman assigned to the Marine Corp, serving an 18 month combat tour in New Guinea. He transferred to the USAF Special Operations Command serving another 18 month combat tour in Vietnam and Cambodia. He was awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, and multiple military service citations.

Lonnie married the love of his life, Judith Ella “Judy” Doney on December 21, 1957, in Hamilton, Montana. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Mesa, Arizona, LDS Temple, on July 21, 1966. They raised five children together.

During their years of military service, they were blessed to live all over the world including California, Montana, New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, Tehran, Iran (two year tour), and Florida. Lonnie completed his military service as a Physician’s Assistant (PA) in1976 and moved his family to Las Vegas, Nevada. He went to work for the Clark County Health District serving as Public Health Supervisor for 25 years, retiring in 2006. Lonnie and Judy moved to Logandale, NV in 1994 where he volunteered with the Clark County Fair and Rodeo for several years and was a member of the local chapter of the VFW. He enjoyed riding his horses, spending time with his children and grandchildren, doing leather work, reading, and being with his wife. He was most well known in the community for his love of friends, family and telling stories, lots of stories. During their retirement years, Lonnie and Judy enjoyed serving for more than five years as temple workers in the Las Vegas, Nevada, LDS Temple.

Lonnie is survived by his bride of nearly sixty years, Judith of Logandale NV; his five children: Lori-Jean (Larry) Owen of Las Vegas, NV, Lonnie (Jayne) of Las Vegas, NV, Bret (Tammy) of Logandale, NV, Craig (Cynthia) of Bunkerville, NV and Doni-Kae (Terry) Chadwickof Idaho Falls, ID. His legacy includes 20 grandchildren: Ashley, Amber, Larry Carl, Joshua, Richard Bryce, Geoffrey, Elisa, Nathan Garrett, Brooke, Blair, Blake, Bonnie, Taylor, Tanner, Makinley, Rebecca, Jessica, Stephanie, Brandon and Lora; and 24 ½ great grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Seawell of Las Vegas, NV and Neisha Ogaard of Sandy Utah.

Lonnie “Doc” was loved by many and a friend to all.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Logandale Stake Center. Visitation will be Friday, September 22, 2017 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary and again one hour prior to services at the chapel Saturday Morning. Interment will follow in the Logandale Cemetery.

