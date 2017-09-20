Bowler Elementary Invites Grandparents To School

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

The Fine Arts Building at the Logandale Fairground was packed on Thursday morning with grandparents, grandchildren, books, and pancakes.

The Grant Bowler Elementary Grandparent’s Day, held annually in conjunction with the fall book fair, is a school tradition and one of most well-beloved programs that the Bowler Parent-Teacher Organization coordinates every year. Grandparents, both real and honorary, are invited to bring their grandchildren to the fairgrounds. All are treated to a breakfast and then invited to shop at the book fair before the students move on to school for the day.

The event seems to get bigger and better every year. The building was teeming with proud grandparents and their young charges.

The breakfast this year had something for everyone. There was fresh fruit, juice, milk, sausage, and a variety of other breakfast treats. The Moapa Valley Rotary club showed up bright and early at 5am to set up their grill and cook pancakes.

Things got a little worrisome early on when a torrential rainstorm passed through. “We had a rain delay around 6am,” said Rotarian Chuck Utgard. “It’s hard to cook pancakes in the rain.”

But the rain moved on in time for Utgard, Ken Robison, and Scott Adams to cook 50 pounds of pancake mix for a total of about 1,200 good-sized pancakes for the day.

In addition to breakfast and the book fair, there were also photo booths set up with props for grandparents and kids to pose for photos.

Bowler Elementary music teacher Trish Anderson’s Honor Choir also performed a special tribute number for the crowd that was specifically about how wonderful grandparents are.

This year’s PTO president Brandie Harter was very pleased with the turnout. “I’ve always just been on the clean-up crew in the past,” she said. “I’ve never been here for the actual event and it is wonderful. It’s so fun to see all the grandparents and to get to visit with the kids as they pass through the food lines.”

Harter estimated attendance at the event at around 800 people. She expressed sincere appreciation for the Rotary club for doing the cooking.

“The Rotary club is amazing for cooking all the pancakes for our breakfast,” she said. “We hope they never stop. We get a lot of compliments on our breakfast because of their efforts.”

Alison Coble, who ran the book fair, was equally positive about the day. “I’m truly grateful to all the volunteers,” she said. “They’re the ones that are really making this work and we couldn’t do it without them.”

Grandparents and grandkids alike had a great time at the event. Jeff Adams was experiencing his first Grandparent’s Day with his granddaughters Brielle and Brylee. Brielle is in second grade and Brylee is in preschool. “I’m in awe of the crowd,” Adams said. “It’s great to see all this support. ”

Brielle loved the experience. She said, “I love it, I love it, I love it; because I get to spend time with my grandparents.”

Traditional grandparents were not the only ones who came to support their loved ones. Some kids brought their parents, some had great-grandparents attend, and some were honorary grandparents for the day. Sherron Robison was there with her great-grandkids Beck Freeman, 8, and his sister Teegan, 4.

“I love the atmosphere at Grandparent’s Day and I like having it in conjunction with the book fair,” Robison said.

Overton residents Hugh and Jana Ward were there as honorary grandparents for Ashlynn Hardy, 6, and her brother Russell, 10. The Wards were very excited to be there and were eager to step up and play the part for the day.

“We were honored to be invited,” Ward said. “Our own grandkids don’t live close so this is a great opportunity for us and we love it.”