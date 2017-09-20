Lackluster Pirates Lose To Mojave, 38-20

By DAVE BELCHER

Moapa Valley Progress

Pirate fans left Mojave High School about as quietly as they came into the stadium on Friday night – for that matter, as quietly as they were throughout much of the game. The Moapa Valley High School Varsity Football team was beaten for the first time ever by the Mojave Rattlers, 38-20.

Maybe it was a long and tiring week that provided an emotionless Moapa Valley crowd and team. Even head coach Brent Lewis forced his team back into the endzone to start over when they broke the huddle before the game to come onto the field. He walked out to turn up the volume as the Pirates came out flat and quiet.

Maybe Lewis should have asked the crowd to leave and re-enter the stadium as well because the fans were quiet too.

But while the Pirates went through the motions, Mojave was holding its homecoming on Friday night, and played an inspired and emotional game. It wasn’t a typical Moapa Valley football game at all.

Right now, Mojave has their best team, maybe ever. They have some size, strength and speed. When given the chance the Rattlers took advantage of Pirate mistakes and converted them into touchdowns.

By the time the game finished Mojave had run for 410 yards in the win. They had compiled 445 yards of total offense. Tyree Walker had done most of the damage with 234 yards on the ground and 4 touchdowns.

Walker scored his first touchdown with 6:06 to play in the first quarter. His second touchdown came when he broke an 88-yard run with 1:24 to play in the first quarter. Once he got through the line outran everyone. The 2 point conversion was complete giving the Rattlers a 14-0 lead to start the second quarter.

Moapa Valley scored its first touchdown when the Mojave snap to the quarterback past by him and fell into the end zone. Derek Reese jumped on the ball for the touchdown. The Leo Rios extra point kick sailed through the uprights to cut the Mojave lead in half 14-7.

But Walker would score again this time from 37 yards away giving the Rattlers a 20-7 lead with 4:55 to play in the first half, after the 2pt conversion failed.

There were signs of life from the Pirates as Reese caught a nice 41-yard pass from Daxton Longman deep into Rattler territory at the 8-yard line. Braeden St John finished it a play later with an 8-yard run. Another Rios kick brought the Pirates within 6 points where it would stay going into half time, 20-14.

Moapa Valley started the second half strong. They moved the ball downfield and scored when Logan Jackson found a hole and barreled his way into the end zone 9 yards away. This tied the game at 20-20. But Rios missed the extra point wide left and the Pirates missed out on taking a lead. That would be the final touchdown for the Pirates on the night.

Ironzi Miller had a 64-yard touchdown run with 4:40 to play in the third giving the lead to the Rattlers for good.

The Pirates fumbled a minute later leading to a 27-yard touchdown run as Walker scored his fourth touchdown.

The ensuing kickoff was fumpled and recovered at the 12 yard line by Mojave. DeSaun Smith finished the scoring with a 22-yard reception from Walker with 1:24 to play in the third quarter.

Moapa Valley gave up five turnovers, three fumbles and two interceptions. The final interception on a double pass, which was picked at the end zone.