Local CSN To Offer Medical Assisting Program

The College of Southern Nevada is adding a Medical Assisting program for the Fall 2018 semester.

This limited entry program will be comprised of classes located in Mesquite and online. It requires a series of prerequisite courses to be completed before applying. But there is plenty of time to prepare. The program application deadline is June 1, 2018. Students can prepare by taking the required classes this Fall and upcoming Spring.

Successful completion of the program prepares students for the licensing exam.

For more information and further detail, contact the CSN Mesquite office at 702-346-2485 or drop by the office at 140 N. Yucca St. in Mesquite.