Local NHS To Host Blood Drive On Sept. 28

The Moapa Valley High School National Honors Society is holding a blood drive on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 7:30-11:15 am in the Gary Batchelor Gym. The Society is encouraging local blood donors to come and support the group and help them to win the United Blood Services Scholarship.

Due to the recent catastrophic natural disasters in Texas and Florida, there are critical shortages of blood and the demand for supply is higher than ever. The blood banks in those areas need shipments from the rest of the country as soon as possible in order to help those in need. One pint of blood has the potential to save up to 3 lives! It is 100% worth the 30 minutes it takes to donate. Scheduled appointments are encouraged!! Walk-ins are always accepted as well.

Community members will get priority in line over students. However, if you are a walk-in you may have to wait a while. It is highly recommended that you schedule your visit. (It is super easy!) To schedule an appointment visit unitedbloodservices.org or contact (702)-238-6411 or (435)-215-8291 for more information.