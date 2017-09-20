MVPAC Presents World Class A Capella Group On Sept. 25

The Moapa Valley Performing Arts Council will present a performance of the talented group, FOG, on Monday, September 25 at 7:00 p.m. in the Ron Dalley Theater at Moapa Valley High School.

Come and be amazed by FOG (Fat Old Guys)! An a-cappella quartet that brings a comedic take on classic rock from the likes of Aerosmith and Three Dog Night. The performance includes sounds of drum sets, guitar licks–and it is all done with humanity’s very first instrument: the human voice.

The group has shared the stage with Grammy award winning performers and has played to packed stadiums. But FOG’s favorite place to perform is in Small-Town USA.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students, and $30 for a family. Season tickets are available at the door. All proceeds from the program will go to the Arts Council fund towards future performances.

All events are sponsored in part by MVPAC, Individual Partners for the Arts which include Nevada Arts Council, America First Credit Union, Grant and Laurel Bushman, Moapa Valley Telephone Company, Dr. Lance K. Robertson, Moapa Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Board of County Commissioners.