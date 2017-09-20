Students Remember The Heroes Of 9/11

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Vallfey Progress

Students at Grant Bowler Elementary won’t soon forget what it feels like to be a patriot. School staff planned a special “Patriot Day” ceremony on September 11 that included a flag-raising celebration honoring those who lost their lives on that infamous day in 2001 as well as those who serve and protect our community on a daily basis.

The event was planned by school vice-principal Venessa Solis. “I feel it is an important day for our kids to remember even though they were all still figments of our imagination on the actual day that it happened,” Solis said. “I feel it is important for them to have the opportunity to feel the deep feelings that come with honoring those who have lost their lives for our country.”

This year’s flag-raising took place on the playground. The entire school congregated there at the beginning of the day. The school notified families and students ahead of time and encouraged all to wear red, white, and blue, or a scout uniformo show support for their country. Parents were also invited to attend with their children.

With the “Star-Spangled Banner” playing in the background, Cub Scouts Christopher Houston, Levi Nelson, Dakota Bush, and Frank Bush from Troops 31 and 331 came forward to raise the flag. They had the help of first responder Greg Witter, who is himself a veteran, and Chris Kohntopp from the Metropolitan Police Dept.

“You could feel the energy in our students,” Solis said. “There was such a hushed atmosphere of reverence.”

After a moment of silence, the school invited all those who were wearing scout uniforms to come to the front, followed by any first responders that were there not currently in uniform.

“It was simply wonderful. There were over 30 scouts in uniform and an additional 20 or so parents who were first responders.”

Volunteer firefighter for Logandale Station #73 Stacey DuPee arranged to have several uniformed first responders come and help out at the event. In addition to Witter and Kohntopp, CCSD policeman Ray Jewitt was also there to represent the school police.

“Events like this are extremely important because they are a part of our history and our young people need to know our history,” DuPee said. “They need to see our unity: unity between police, firefighters, school personnel, parents, and kids.”

Witter felt that the time spent at the memorial service was certainly worthwhile. “Our youth have always been important to me,” he said. “It is important that they understand that the freedoms that they know today were bought and paid for with the lives of those that have gone before them.”