OBITUARY: Lance Kirk

Lance Kirk

Lance Michael Kirk, age 29, passed away Monday, September 18, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born June 13, 1988 to Malcolm Glenn and Julie Anne Handy Kirk in Fort Hood, Texas.

Lance was raised in North Las Vegas, NV and moved with his family to Logandale in 2003. He graduated from Moapa Valley High School in 2006 where he excelled at baseball. He attended Victor Valley Junior College on a baseball scholarship. He was recognized as an excellent excavator while working for Hyrock Construction and later VT Construction. Lance was passionate about spending time outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheelin’ and spending time with his friends.

He is survived by his brothers; Bryce (Erin) of Orem, UT, Chase of Logandale, NV and Pierce of Las Vegas; his grandmother Joye Handy of West Jordan, UT and his girlfriend Krystal Hanvold of Las Vegas, NV.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Julie.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, September 25, 2017 at 11a.m. at the Logandale LDS Stake Center. Visitation will be Sunday, September 24, 2017 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary and again from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Logandale Cemetery.

Friends and family are invited to sign an online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.