OBITUARY: Richard Gregory

Richard Gregory

Richard Thomas Gregory passed away too soon, on August 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV. He was born on October 15, 1979 at Rose De Lima Hospital in Henderson, NV. He was 37 years young.

Ricky was raised in Overton/Logandale and went to Moapa Valley High School. He was fun loving and somewhat mischievous. He had a big heart, a ready smile and was a hard worker.

Ricky leaves behind his son, Kord Johnson; his mom and step-dad, Margaret and Bruce Humes; step-mom Susie Gregory; brothers Levi (Lisa), Blair, Chris (Sherilyn) Gregory and his stepbrother Eric (Liz) Humes; his Oma Connie Wessels and his grandmother Bernice Gregory; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who love him and will miss him.

He was preceded in death by his “Pop” George Blair Gregory and his step-sister Torrie Humes.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at New Hope Christian Church in Overton.

Family and friends are welcome to attend.