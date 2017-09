OBITUARY: William Freeman

William Freeman

William Arthur Freeman, age 73, died Saturday, September 16, 2017 in Overton, Nevada. He was born November 1, 1943 in New Jersey to William K. and Elsie Rebecca Endicott Freeman. On August 21, 1965 he married Ann Marie Kelley. She preceded him in death on April 28, 2011.

William grew up in Delanco, New Jersey. He enjoyed a career in the U.S. Navy working in naval aviation for 20 years. He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired to Whidbey Island, Washington where he started a second career as a cook at the Island County Jail. He enjoyed the outdoors, four-wheeling and model trains. He retired to Fallon, Nevada and finally recently to Overton, Nevada.

Survivors include one daughter and two sons: Michelle Freeman-Miller of Reno, NV, William “Bill” of AZ; and Daniel (Amber) of Las Vegas, NV; 11 grandchildren; two great grandsons and one sister Elsie Ashman of New Jersey.

Memorial interment services will be held at a later date.

