AFCU Begins Annual Food Drive

Local Donations To Go To Cappalappa FRC Foodbank

With a profound commitment to helping the underprivileged in the communities it serves, America First Credit Union (AFCU) is kicking off the season of giving with the launch of its 13th annual Community Food Drive. And the Overton branch of America First will be participating in a big way.

The food drive runs from now through Saturday, Oct. 21. All America First branch locations throughout Utah and southern Nevada will accept donations of non-perishable food items to distribute to local food pantries and food banks. All food collected at the Overton branch will be donated to the Cappalappa Family Resource Center food bank.

Since its inception in 2004, the annual Community Food Drive has collected more than 150,000 pounds of food throughout the region.

In addition to the food drive collection, the community-focused credit union will donate $5,000 in turkeys to Utah Food Bank in preparation for the holiday season. All collected items will be donated to foodbanks throughout the AFCU territory including the Utah Food Bank, Three Square Las Vegas and, of course, the Cappalappa Family Resource Center.

“As we embark on the 13th year of the food drive, we recognize the many unfortunate situations occurring both nationally and right here at home,” said John Lund, President and CEO of America First. “The need for food in our communities is strong and as we continue our efforts to serve others, we look for help from the community, employees and members to give what they can as we head into the holiday months.”

The latest U.S. Department of Agriculture report states that nearly 16 percent of Nevada and nearly 15-percent of Utah households are food insecure.

This year, the most needed non-perishable food items include, but are not limited to, canned vegetables, canned tuna fish, and peanut butter (no glass), among others. The public and America First members are encouraged to donate at any branch in Utah and Nevada through Saturday, Oct. 21.

For more information, visit www.americafirst.com or call the local Overton branch. Find America First Credit Union on Facebook, Twitter, or follow @AmericaFirst on Instagram and Pinterest.