FOG Rolls In To Moapa Valley

By CATHERINE ELLERTON

Moapa Valley Progress

According to Webster’s, FOG is a watery vapor in the lower atmosphere; to perplex the mind; mental confusion. OR . . . .

FOG is a group of musicians who bring light and happiness to an auditorium; who clear away the cobwebs built during the day; who bring a clarity and joie de vivre.

It was a clear day on Monday, Sept. 25. But FOG slowly rolled into the Valley and centered on the Grant Bowler Elementary School in Logandale. Soon music and laughter were heard coming from the school where the students were totally involved in the afternoon program of the Acapella Music Group, FOG (Fat Old Guys).

These four musicians, Jared Allen, Jeremiah Jackson, Kirk Mecham and Brett Wilson, had come from Salt Lake City to introduce their acapella renderings to the audience – big and small.

Although they have only sung together for four years, each has performed with various groups throughout their careers. They have traveled throughout the Southwest including Idaho, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado, bringing their upbeat and unique Acapella ‘Orchestra’ and songs to their audiences.

In their spare time they also have careers in Marketing, Computer Science and Sales.

This group began their program at the Elementary School urging the students to “Have a Friend – Be a Friend – Make Friends.”

From the beginning they involved their young audience in the program – from timed screams during their music to an especially popular Toupee Song “Blew By You.”

The audience also learned how to sing drum sounds by saying “boots and cats” fast and then faster and then in the rhythm of the song being sung.

That evening the group headed to the Ron Dalley Theatre at MVHS. This energetic musical group had the audience involved from the beginning in clapping along and in a special applause contest. Their high energy songs included music of the Jackson Five and Queen and a few of their own concoctions. These included Wedding Songs (the first dance, brides and maids) and a few on funerals.

Not only do these performers artfully present such songs as “Crazy Thing Called Love,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “To Good To Be True,” and “Joy To The World,” they also vocally perform the instrumental backgrounds.

Their program is interlaced with interesting dialogue among themselves and with the audience.

An unsung hero is their soundman, Jake Peery, who keeps the sound relevant to mixing the instrumental sounds with the singing.

The MV Performing Arts Council will be one of the co-sponsors of the Logandale Fall Festival and will close the year with the Zephyr Singers and Strings Christmas Concert and the Messiah.

These programs are sponsored in part by MVPAC, Individual Partners for the Acts which include Nevada Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, America First Credit Union, Grant and Laurel Bushman, MV Telephone Co., Dr. Lance Robertson, MV Chamber of Commerce, the Board of County Commissioners and the many benefactors and sponsors.