The Wonder Of Creating Snowflakes

By CATHERINE ELLERTON

Moapa Valley Progress

‘Shocking Lizards’ and ‘Electric Skies,’ ‘Peace’ and ‘Aleppo Mothers’ were some of the amazing cut paper artworks seen at the Lost City Museum’s current exhibit, “A Bird’s Eye View” by artist Bobbie Ann Howell. Interspersed within these amazing ‘snowflakes,’ were many photographs of the earth we live on as taken from above.

Eagerly the students filed into the workshop room where they were going to be introduced to the magic of creating ‘snowflakes’ that tell a story. The artist had for a short time been the Exhibit Designer at the Lost City Museum and has continued to teach and show.

Patty Dominguez, a member of the Clark County Public Arts Program, was there to assist the students in understanding the intricacies of developing this ‘snowflake’ picture.

Ms. Howell stated that she has always loved art – of any kind – but especially the intricacies of the ‘snowflakes.’ She obviously loves to share that interest and knowledge as she meticulously went through and explained the type of paper to use (cotton paper in the beginning, which can be ironed), the heavier paper to be used later and the development of the story the artist hoped to build.

Animals such as dogs, horses, cats, lizards, snakes and, even, horned toads could be the subject. Then the paper must be folded properly and a pattern drawn on it. Of course, one has to decide the negative and positive areas.

Then the intricate cutting begins with scissors and/or a razor knife. Next the would-be artist can use a heavier paper – fold it appropriately – and draw a design on it and then cut away. The finishing touch is to color on the paper with colored pencil or acrylics highlighting the story being told.

A new appreciation was born of the knowledge, talent and dedication of a Cut Paper Artist such as Bobbie Ann Howell.

The October art exhibit at the Lost City Museum will feature artist Susan Perez of the Moapa Valley Art Guild.