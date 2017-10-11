Overton Car Show To Be Held Saturday in the Park

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley Chamber of Commerce is holding its 18th annual Overton Car and Motorcycle Show on Saturday in the Overton Park. The event draws car enthusiasts to the valley every year and is a great place for families to see automobile history. And with free admission for spectators, it is also easy on the family budget.

Spectators are welcome from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday. The show takes place on the grass of the park and while there is plenty of parking on the lawn for participants in the car show and contest, the Chamber asks that spectators park in the back behind the park to help traffic congestion.

This is truly a car show with a category for everyone. The Chamber is planning 20 separately judged classes in addition to special awards, including an open header contest. Motorcycles, RVs, trucks, and other non-car entries are welcome.

Awards will be presented at around 3:00 pm when the judging concludes, with a plaque going to the first place winner in each category. In addition to plaques and other hardware, there is also a $750 bank of prize money that will be split between the winners of the different categories, as well as the winners of the special categories of best engine, best paint, and best interior.

Of course, the winner of the coveted “Best of Show” award will also get a portion of the prize money.

While advance registration is recommended, contestants are welcome to enter on the day of the event as well. Advance registration is $30 and registration the day of the event is $35.

Registration fees include a limited edition Overton Car Show T-shirt and a free breakfast. Additional T-shirts will also be on sale for a $15 donation. Check-in for entrants begins at 8:00 am and will end at 10:00 am when the judging commences.

The community is encouraged to come out and support the event. There are still vendor booth spots open and there will be plenty of different cars to see and enjoy.

Local celebrity Rick Houston will be stepping up for emcee duties. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and make a day of it, visiting with friends and other car enthusiasts while enjoying the sunshine.

Barbecue master, Rik Eide will be cooking offering an assortment of meat and potato dishes, including his famous “pig tails,” sausages, and more, for sale. If you are just in the mood for a snack, Rik will also have cotton candy and caramel corn available to satisfy your sweet tooth.

This year’s Chamber President, Marjorie Holland, is excited for the show. “This is really a fun event and we’re excited to have the valley come and view the cars and enjoy the day with us,” she said. “The fact that this event is held on the grass makes it popular for both spectators and participants. We’re hoping for a great turnout.”

For more information on the event, including a link for online registration, go to www.moapavalleychamber.com.