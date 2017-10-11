State 3A Football Roundup (October 11, 2017)

By DAVE BELCHER

Moapa Valley Progress

Northern 3A

Truckee at Sparks

Sparks is an improved team this year. But not improved enough to handle the Truckee Wolverines. They were beaten last week by Truckee 50-7 in Sparks. Truckee used a 22 point second quarter to pull away from the Railroaders and end the game with a running clock.

Truckee led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Wolverines used an onside kick to start the game, which they recovered. On 4th and 13 from the 13-yard line, Truckee quarterback Marcus Bellon found receiver Kevin Malo for the touchdown.

Truckee’s second touchdown came after another 4th and long situation. After a first down completion, Bellon found Jamie Parisi for a ten-yard touchdown pass and a 13-0 lead.

Sparks scored when Vashisth Patel ran for 28-yards. Bellon scored on a run for Truckee from just inside the 20-yardline. Truckee converted a two-point try. Truckee scored on the next series when Bellon threw to Parisi from 15-yards.

Truckee continued to dominate and added a 40-yard field goal before it all ended.

Truckee is now 5-1 in league play and 6-1 overall.Sparks is 2-4 in league play and 2-5 overall.

It will be the northern game of the week next Saturday at Truckee as the Wolverines will host 5-1 Spring Creek for a battle for second place. Spring Creek was last year northern champion and state runner-up.

Fernley at Spring Creek

Last week’s northern game of the week had two undefeated teams playing in Spring Creek. Fernley beat the defending northern champion 32-22.

Spring Creek scored first when Jason Painter ran for 53 yards and gave the Spartans a 6-0 lead after a failed 2-point conversion.

Fernley made it to the Spring Creek 13-yardline when on 4th and 4 they kicked a 30-yard field goal to trail 6-3.

Spring Creek would score again when Spartan quarterback Thomas Ledford found all-state receiver Dakota Larson from 27 yards away for a 14-3 lead after 2-point conversion.

Fernley would cut the lead when Proctor finished a drive with a 32 yard run and converted a 2-point conversion for a 14-11 Spartan lead all in the first quarter.

Fernley would take the lead when they caught a fade pass for 30 yards and convert the extra point, 18-14. Spring Creek regained the lead when Ladford found Larson for a 66-yard touchdown pass. They converted the 2-point conversion for a 22-18 lead midway through the second quarter.

Fernley’s Burns threw to Bertok for an 11-yard touchdown and the extra point gave back Fernley the 25-22 lead at half time. Burns would find Proctor for the final touchdown of the game for a 16-yard touchdown pass and, with the extra point, a 32-22 win.

Fernley is the only undefeated team in the north with a record of 6-0 and holds first place.

Elko at Fallon

The Green Wave has extended the winning record to five games with a 32-14 win over Elko last week. Fallon built a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter then extended it by a touchdown in each quarter for the win. Elko scored twice in the fourth quarter to avoid a shut-out.

Dayton at Lowry

The Lowry Buckaroos scored 42 points in a rout over the Dayton Dust Devils last Friday night. Dayton score once in the game. It was the most points that Lowry has scored in a year.

Wooster at South Tahoe

The South Tahoe Vikings beat the Wooster Colts 47-10. Jacob Costley ran for 178 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Vikings who played their final home game of the season. Receiver Matt Cain had 143 yards receiving and scored two touchdowns in the win.

Southern 3A – Sunset

Mojave at Desert Pines

This game was supposed to be a close one. But turned into a rout as the Jaguars beat the Rattlers 35-6.

Desert Pines scored the first touchdown when Michael Lofton finished a Jaguar drive with an 11-yard run. It was his first of four in the game. Jy’den King scored the second with a 3-yard run to start the second quarter. Lofton then scored his second touchdown from 3-yards away with 40 seconds remaining in the first half.

Lofton started the second half with his third touchdown from 7-yards away with ten minutes to play in the first half.

Tawee Walker scored Mojave’s only touchdown with six minutes to play followed by Loftons fourth touchdown of the night, a 44-yard run with 3:28 to play in the game for the final touchdown.

Desert Pines finished with 384 yards of total offense, 309 on the ground and 75 passing. Mojave finished with 227 yards of total offense with all 227 rushing.

Desert Pines is 2-0 and in first place in the Sunset. Mojave is 1-1 and tied for second.

Cheyenne at Pahrump Valley

Cheyenne made the trip to Pahrump and came away with a big loss as the Trojans beat the Desert Shields 34-15. Pahrump Valley scored two touchdowns in both of the first and second quarter. They added on in the third. Cheyenne was never in this game trailing 28-7 by halftime. The Desert Shields scored a touchdown in the first and third quarters.

Sunrise Mountain at Western

The Miners beat the Western Warriors 60-13. Sunrise Mountain had 523 yards of total offense with Tray-von Ward running for 206 yards and four touchdowns and added another touchdown receiving. Xavier Kyles caught 5 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. The Miners scored 54 points before the Warrior crossed the goal line. Western had 167 yards of total offense, 137 yards of that was passing.

Southern 3A – Sunrise

Del Sol at Durango

The Dragons played the other Sunrise game last week when they travelled to Durango and were beaten in a close game 19-12. Durango scored a touchdown in the first quarter when Johrdan Collins caught a 13-yard pass from Rienshaw then added a second to start the fourth quarter.

Jayden Nersinger scored Durango’s final touchdown from 6-yards away. T.K. Foto scored on a 53-yard run. Barry Williams scored for Del Sol when he broke a 35-yard pass reception to put the Dragons on the score board. He scored a second when he caught a 13-yard pass with a couple minutes to play in the game.

Virgin Valley had a bye last week and will travel to Moapa Valley this Friday night for the Hammer Game.