OBITUARY: Catherine Slight

Catherine Slight

Catherine Slight, age 62, died Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at her home in Logandale, Nevada. She was born April 17, 1955 in Hollywood, California to Robert Eugene and Marilyn Bradshaw Livingston. On February 24, 1973 she married Kent LaMarr Slight in Glendale, California.

Catherine and Kent were both raised in Glendale, California where she supported him while he grew his construction business. They moved to St. George, Utah in 1979, then back to California in 1984 for a short time before settling in Logandale in 2004. She worked as secretary with her husband’s business enterprises. Catherine enjoyed horse back riding and loved to celebrate the holidays, especially Halloween. She was a devoted wife and mother.

Catherine is survived by her husband, Kent; four sons: Joshua of Logandale, NV; Jared, Jacob and Jordan all of Upland, CA; 2 grandchildren; her father, Robert Livingston of St. George, UT and three sisters: KarenRobinson of Florida, Cheryl (Larry) Smith and Donna (Randy) both of California.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary Chapel with a visitation one hour prior at the mortuary. Interment will be Monday, October 23, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. MST in the Monroe City Cemetery, Monroe, Utah.

Friends and family are invited to sign an online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.