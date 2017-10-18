Financial Aid Night To Be Held

Not sure how to pay for college? Attend a financial aid and FAFSA completion night on Tuesday, October 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the Moapa Valley High School library.

Learn about the different types of financial aid to help pay for college through an informational presentation. Computers will also be available to fill out the FAFSA application.

Items you may need are: Social security card (both parent and student), date of birth, 2016 federal tax returns, child support documents (paid or received), 2016 food stamp award letter, untaxed pensions/retirement plans, and FAFSA Id if you already have one.

For more information, please contact Mrs. Robertson in the college career center, 702-397-2611 ext. 4303.