OBITUARY: Katherine Hannig

Katherine Bowler Hannig, age 78, died, October 16, 2017 in Logandale, Nevada. She was born November 5, 1938 in Las Vegas, NV to Grant Martin Bowler and Verna Leavitt Bowler. On June 29, 1960 she married her high school sweetheart Jerry Arnold Hannig in the St. George LDS Temple.

Katherine grew up in Logandale, Nevada graduating from Moapa Valley High School in 1956. Moapa Valley would remain her home, except for the first 5 years of her marriage when she lived in Las Vegas. After graduation Katherine attended college in Cedar City Utah. At the urging of her father, the principal of Moapa Valley High School, she returned home and began teaching business classes. She served as the advisor for the Debonettes for over 22 years. Katherine held a passionate love for the people of Moapa Valley and an even greater love for the Pirates! She was a True Pirate!

Katherine was an active member in her church and served in many callings. She had a great love for the youth and enjoyed serving them. She loved music, directed the ward choir and played the organ for church services for many years. Katherine was employed by the United States Postal Service as a clerk, later being appointed to the Post Master position in the Overton post office. One of the great highlights in Katherine’s life was serving a full time mission with her dear husband Jerry in Nauvoo, IL. She also served for many years as a temple worker in the Las Vegas Temple.

Survivors include one daughter, Denise (Todd) Robison of Logandale, NV; two sons: Marty (Shelley) of Fargo, ND and Brad (Rose) of Logan, UT; nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, one brother Nick (Bonnie) Bowler, two sisters: Tresa (Raoul) Leavitt of Las Vegas, NV and Lori Markosek of Overton, NV, and 2 sisters in law: Alene Bowler of Overton, NV and Beulah Bowler of Las Vegas, NV.

She is preceded in death by her Husband Jerry Hannig, parents Grant and Verna Bowler, and two brothers: Lynn Bowler and Tom Bowler

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Logandale LDS 1st ward chapel. Visitation will be Thursday, October 19, 2017 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary and again from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Logandale Cemetery.

