Road Rage Cases Come Before Local Courts

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

The cases of the four suspects involved in an alleged road-rage incident which ended in the death of a 69-year-old Henderson man on Sunday, October 8, came before the local courts last week.

The crash occurred just before 1 pm on the northbound Interstate 15, just south of the Logandale/Overton exit, according to Nevada Highway Patrol officials.

A BMW and Cadillac were traveling on southbound I-15. The two were allegedly boxing in a silver Jeep, according to investigator reports. A passenger in the Cadillac reportedly threw a bottle at the Jeep. Then the driver of the Jeep attempted to pass the BMW on the left shoulder of the interstate. In doing so, the driver clipped the BMW, lost control, crossed the center median and hit a red Mini Cooper head-on, that was travelling northbound.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, Michael Prinaris, 60 of Henderson, died at the scene.

All I-15 northbound lanes were closed from just south of exit 93 for several hours throughout the afternoon and into the evening on the day of the incident. Traffic reportedly did not get flowing again until after 9:30 pm on Sunday night.

Nan Ying, 24, who was the driver of the BMW, and Jincheng Sun, 19, the driver of the Cadillac, were charged with misdemeanor reckless driving. Zizilong Wang, 20, a passenger in Sun’s vehicle who allegedly threw the bottle, was booked for littering.

All three of these cases were brought up before Judge Ruth Kolhoss in the Moapa Justice Court on Wednesday afternoon. The three had been taken into custody, but had all posted bail and been released. None of the three were present in court on that date.

The Deputy District Attorney explained that the state had not yet filed a criminal complaint in the matters. Though charges had been filed against each Defendant, the state is still accumulating evidence in the case and the charges may increase as a result of that investigation, the Deputy District attorney said.

The driver of the Jeep was Joseph Currington, 35. He had sustained life-threatening injuries in the accident but was stable at UMC and had been booked in absentia on charges of felony reckless driving with death.

Currington’s case came before Judge Lanny Waite in the Moapa Valley Justice Court on Wednesday morning. A 48 hour hearing was held at that time and bail was set at $100,000.

Waite also made a request that the cases of all four suspects should be transferred to the Moapa Valley Justice Court as the area just south of Exit 93 where the accident occurred is in the Moapa Valley court jurisdiction. He also felt it preferable that all four cases be heard in the same place.

In Moapa court, Kolhoss generally agreed to the request but explained that since no formal complaint had yet been filed there were no cases yet to transfer.