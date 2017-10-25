Mesquite Chamber To Hold Home & Garden Expo

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Looking to remodel? Planning some upgrades for your home or garden? Look no further because the Mesquite Home and Garden Expo is for you. The Expo will take place October 28, 2017, from 10am to 3 pm, in the event tent at the Casablanca Resort in Mesquite. Admission is free.

The event will showcase vendors of all types and let community members see what local businesses have to offer for their home and garden needs.

“This is really a great opportunity for businesses and customers alike,” said Brenda Snell of the Mesquite Chamber. “They get to interact with hundreds of members of the community and show actual samples of what they sell.”

The expo will feature vendors that specialize in a wide variety of home products including painting, concrete, window washing, awnings, electrical, plumbing, air purifiers, photography, home décor, and more.

In addition to vendor booths, there will also be product demonstrations and a craft garden area. Ace Hardware is sponsoring a hands-on make-and-take that will include a little wooden pumpkin patch craft. Anyone over the age of three can participate and it will begin at 10:15am and continue until supplies are gone. In addition, Ace will also be doing a product demonstration at noon. They will be demonstrating their “Big Green Egg” barbeque grill/oven/smoker, which, they say, can replace all other outdoor cooking products.

The Expo is also helping the community in other ways. Mesquite Works will be providing a food vendor booth as a fundraiser. “Mesquite Works supports all the businesses in the community and complements the work of the Chamber,” Snell said.

In addition, there will be a holiday food drive to help fill the local food bank in time for the holidays. Attendees who want to help are invited to bring unexpired canned or boxed food products for the donation bin near the front door of the expo.

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce hopes to make this an annual event. “We’ve had a lot of interest from both vendors and from the community,” Snell said. “We anticipate this being a great event for everyone.”

The Mesquite Chamber is still looking for vendors to demo their products in addition to those who would still like to participate. Interested businesses can call the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce at 702-346-2902 from 9am to 4pm or email info@mesquitenvchamber.com. Vendor applications will be accepted through Thursday, October 26.