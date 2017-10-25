OBITUARY: Jacob Raymond

Jacob Raymond

Jacob “Nevada” Raymond 26 of Willard, MO passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2017. Nevada was born on April 3, 1991 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He graduated from Nixa, MO.

He loved his friends, family and his play station.

He is survived by his parents, Ted and Lyn Raymond, six brothers, two sisters and many other relatives and friends, all who loved and will miss him, especially his close friend Ian.

Nevada was preceded in death by his grandparents.

A visitation was held Friday, October 20, 2017 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South.