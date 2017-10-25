Old Overton Gym Event Lures Variety of Creatures

By CATHERINE ELLERTON



Moapa Valley Progress

I had been quietly watching on Friday night as many ghosts and goblins, fairies, princesses, cowgirls, grim reapers, Star Wars troopers, frogs, chickens and all sorts of ‘undead’ beings entered the Old Overton Gym. I decided to follow them in to see just what sort of gathering was occurring.

Before me I saw a young man with a detector type of device and decided to follow him to see if he was tracking a special unearthly being. We wandered throughout the large room where creatures where throwing balls called bowling, and fishing in a strange pond, and throwing rolls of toilet paper into a receiving bucket and many other strange goings-on.

There was a Spook Alley where these creatures lined up eager to meet their fate. I took a moment to question Rodia and Vance Grasmich as they exited this mysterious room. They admitted that, at one time, they tried to find a table to crawl under; but could not. Yet, they were still able to escape unscathed.

There was food galore – popcorn, caramel pops and corn, banana bread, cupcakes, Frito pies – but – wait! As I began to gather these objects, I thought that perhaps I shouldn’t as they could be filled with a substance that caused these strange creatures. Reluctantly I moved along following the ghost detector.

Soon I saw a lady clothed in a gown with many pockets. The young were drawn to her. I was determined to find out if she was also one of the alter egos. Deanna Sommers was her earthly name. When she was but a youth she lived across the street and was always fascinated by the happenings in the gym at this time of year. She remembered well the other Pocket Ladies: Ramona Crane and Audrey Johnson. She was delighted when she was chosen to serve. Did the young beings that followed her and dug into her pockets for a treat know that she was, perhaps, one of the ‘chosen?’

Who was the being that captured all of these creatures in one place and how did she do it? I discovered her name is Anita Shanahan and she admitted that the Middle School Dance Team members had been enticed to do so by another leader, Amy May. Shanahan also admitted that her ghostly offspring had been lured in to help create this atmosphere.

Soon I found my detector being, whose earthly name is Gordon Muhlestein and bravely asked if he was looking for a strange ‘unbeing’ that might be lurking within these walls? He assured me that he was not looking and if he was and if the instrument worked he would be looking for metal. Besides, he hadn’t found anyone/thing and we parted company.

Then why, I quietly asked, why was the grim reaper seen in his wake?

As I left this building of yore I wondered if others knew just what was going on. Was it really a fundraiser for the Old Overton Gym? Was it really a place to come for fun, a place to win prizes ? Or was it something more?