Hanevold Appointed To Supervise Northeast County Schools

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

A familiar face is returning to a leadership position in northeast Clark County schools. Logandale resident Grant Hanevold, who served as principal at Moapa Valley High School from 2006 -2013, was appointed by Clark County School District (CCSD) as the associate superintendent over the eight schools in Moapa and Virgin Valleys.

As associate superintendent, Hanevold will supervise local school administrators and act as the administrative link between local School Organizational Teams (SOTs) and the CCSD Superintendent.

“I am excited to be back in Moapa Valley working with people there,” Hanevold said last week. “And I am excited to build stronger relationships with the people in Virgin Valley. The two communities really have very similar needs and ways of going about what is best for kids. So it will be good to focus on those things.”

Before the change, Hanevold had been serving as associate superintendent over 21 schools in North Las Vegas. With the change, Hanevold gave up six of those schools and took on the eight schools in the rural northeast area.

Hanevold explained that, in recent weeks, one of the existing 16 associate superintendents of the district had announced that she would be taking a new job in a different district. Instead of filling that position, CCSD central administrators made the decision to reduce the number of associate superintendent zones.

Associate superintendent Jeff Hybarger, who had supervised the rural zone, was moved to fill the vacant spot. Then the rural zone, which was established in 2015, was disbanded.

Hanevold said he felt that this move made a lot of sense. “Other than Moapa and Virgin Valleys, the rest of the rural areas spread out across the district don’t have a whole lot in common,” he said. “So this more equitably placed them in different zones to meet their needs.”

In addition, the new arrangement is more efficient, Hanevold said. He pointed out that Hybarger had been putting a lot of time on the road.

“Frankly, having someone in that high of a position spending so much of his time on the road was a little inefficient,” Hanevold said. “Meanwhile, I already live out here. So a lot of times, Jeff was driving all the way out here, while I was driving in that way to work and we were crossing paths. This just makes better sense from a return on investment standpoint.”

But it also makes sense from an administrative standpoint. With relationships already forged in the communities and with his understanding of the rural communities’ traditions and values, Hanevold feels he is well-equipped for the position.

“I am familiar with the needs out here and I understand how they are different from the urban areas,” Hanevold said. “But from my time working in Las Vegas I understand that we are part of a larger whole and I am familiar with that. So in a way I kind of speak both languages.”

Hanevold emphasized that one of his high priorities is to retain and encourage the community involvement and unique traditions that the rural northeast communities hold dear.

“Those are so important and have brought so much success,” Hanevold said. “But I think that we also have to understand that we are still part of a larger urban-based system. And I think that we can work within that to get what is needed.”

In an interview earlier this week, Hybarger said he looked forward to his new assignment, but would miss his association with the rural schools and their students, staff and families.

“My experience in rural communities has truly been the highlight of my career,” Hybarger said. “The folks out there have taught me more about leadership and about the courage and influence of the people to bring about good results than any other way. I have enjoyed learning to listen to their unique needs and seeking ways to advocate for them.”