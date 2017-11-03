OBITUARY: Alene Skousen Bowler

Alene Skousen Bowler

Alene Skousen Bowler, age 83, died Monday, October 30, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born October 5, 1934 in Chandler, Arizona to Joseph Neils and Alice Lines Skousen. On August 21, 1954 she married Grant Lynn Bowler in the St. George LDS Temple. He preceded her in death on September 28, 2013.

Alene grew up in Overton, Nevada. She graduated from Moapa Valley High School where she excelled in school and enjoyed many extracurricular activities including Cheer, Drama and student government. While attending BYU, she was on the Cougarette Dance team. This experience helped her in starting the Debonnette Dance Team when she returned to the Moapa Valley. Alene always loved people and animals. She was constantly helping the weary, wounded and downtrodden, feeding, sheltering and being kind to those who needed her care. Always faithful in her church service, people depended on her in many ways. She also served as an EMT for over 18 years, running on the ambulance. She loved her family. She was always energetic and looked for the good in others.

Survivors include two sons and one daughter: Lynn N. (Margene) Bowler of Logandale, NV, Terry W. (Brenda) Bowler of Overton, NV and Fara Alene (Ben) Day; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren, and several foster children they raised as their own; one brother, Orval (Wanda) Skousen of Orem, UT and brother in law, Melvin Martineau of Mesa, AZ. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Denna and sons Niels and Joseph Grant.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Overton 2nd Ward chapel. Visitation will be Sunday, November 12, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary and again from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Logandale Cemetery.

Friends and family are invited to sign an online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.