Fourth Mesquite Works Job Fair Improves Overall

Regional workforce development group, Mesquite Works hosted its fourth job fair of the year on November 1 at the Rising Star Sports Ranch Grand Ballroom. The event assisted 162 job seekers in connecting to jobs with local employers.

Job Fair chairperson, Maggie Calhoun, told the Progress that there was a drastic improvement of applicants than the year’s first event held in February. “The people coming to look for jobs are much better prepared than before,” Calhoun said. “Some of them have attended our free classes for resumes and interviewing skills and have shown to have more confidence when talking with the employers.”

Businesses participating at the job fair included local casinos and employment agencies as well as other familiar businesses that will be seeking to fill multiple positions within the next year. New to this event was the Mesquite Fire Rescue Department, who provided information on their open positions and upcoming classes for CPR that are available.

“We had a lot of great feedback from both employers and jobseekers,” said Calhoun. “We had a great turnout from local schools including Moapa, Beaver Dam and Virgin Valley, too. The employers were very excited that the quality of the applications they received had improved and they look forward to the next fair in 2018.”

For more information on free classes, employment listings or on volunteer openings go to the Mesquite Works website at www.mesquiteworksnv.org, call 702-613-0699 or visit the office at 212 W. Mesquite Blvd Suite 102 Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by appointment.