Trunk Or Treat Provides Fun Family Night Out

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Moapa Valley is a great place to enjoy Halloween. Mild October nights lend themselves to being outdoors and enjoying the company of neighbors and friends. Clark County Parks and Rec made this year’s Trunk-or-Treat celebration just that kind of evening. The event was held on Tuesday, October 31 at the Clark County Fairgrounds and was free to the community.

Costumes abounded as adults, children, and even babies enjoyed the opportunity to dress up. There were families with matching themed costumes as well as many kids who took the opportunity to mimic their heroes.

The party was organized and staffed by Clark County Parks and Rec. Local Parks and Rec coordinator John Stastny expressed gratitude for the help received from the community both in the form of trunks for the trunk or treat and in candy donations.

“We didn’t require any kind of candy donation this year and planned to provide all the candy,” he said. “But several members of the community stepped up and helped us out by adding candy to our coffers. It helps us have a better variety as well as guaranteeing we have plenty and we really appreciate that. We also are grateful for the people who donated time and effort to decorate trunks and come and help us out tonight.”

Stastny said that his staff bought 17,000 pieces of candy for the event. “We were looking for about 250 kids and had about 225, so we think that is great,” he said.

Ironically, candy did not seem to be the biggest star of the show. Parks and Rec also sponsored a free climbing wall, a bungee jump, and other features. All of these activities were run by the Brent Thompson family.

Parks and Rec also debuted a few of their new bounce houses to the delight of some of the younger goblins, superheroes, and princesses.

Decorated trunks were plentiful and spread out across the park to provide space and a longer path for kids to trick-or-treat.

Turnout for the event was great and everyone seemed to enjoy the evening. Local mom Ashley Bunker brought her kids for the evening. “My kids have been looking forward to this event all week long,” she said. “It’s a great family activity that’s safe for kids and involves the community.”

The event truly involved community members of all ages. Several adults and teens volunteered their time to decorate trunks and hand out candy. Averee Widdison, 16, handed out candy along side her mom, Amy. She said she liked having a trunk because, “I love to see all the kids in their Halloween costumes and to get to talk to them for a few minutes. They are so cute.”

Jeff Phillips and his wife, Becky, have had a trunk at the trunk-or-treat for the last twelve years. “It’s become a family tradition for us,” he said. “We love being here and being part of the community.”