Local Seminar To Be Offered On Estate Planning

When we lose a loved one, oftentimes it is said that the family wishes to celebrate the life they lived. Establishing this positive tone at such a sorrowful moment can be remarkably uplifting for grieving family members and friends.

Preparing one’s family for life after your own passing may not be the most glee-inducing conversation. But one company is doing its best to help people understand the need for planning. Alpha Omega Family Services has been educating American citizens for two decades about the distinction between a trust and a will, invaluable information regarding estate planning, and even the necessities to preserving a legacy.

The company will be doing a FREE Living Trust seminar in Overton on Monday, November 27 at 4 pm. The seminar will be held at the Overton Community Center at 320 North Moapa Valley Boulevard.

In 1996, Alpha Omega Family Services opened its doors, spreading knowledge of trusts, wills, and estate planning to all who would listen. Ultimately the company aims to minimize the burden placed on families and enable them to put an easy, affordable plan in place for spouses, children, and other beneficiaries.

“Over the last 20 years we have found that there is a surprisingly large amount of people who carry misconceptions about trusts, wills, and estate planning.” explained President of Alpha Omega Family Services Gene Adams. “Our seminars cut through that confusion, help people avoid probate, and minimize capital gains taxes. Essentially, we seek to clear the air and give people all the necessary information they need to make an informed decision.”

Each month, the company hosts over 50 free educational seminars across a 7-state area. These seminars feature knowledgeable presenters who cut through the legalese and present information in clear, everyday language to communicate complex concepts.

To reserve a seat at the upcoming Overton seminar call 800-350-6376 or visit www.LearningLivingTrust.com.