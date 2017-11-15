MVHS Drama To Present ‘Once Upon Pandora’s Box’

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

If you’re looking for a fun family night out, be sure to check out the Moapa Valley High School Theater Department’s production of “Once Upon Pandora’s Box” going on this week. The play runs Tuesday-Thursday, November 14-16, beginning nightly at 6:00pm. It is under the direction of MVHS theater adviser Anjie Lee.

Historically, plays have begun at 7, so the theater department urges you to take note of the earlier start time. Lee estimates that the play will run about an hour and a half.

This fall’s production has been a lot of fun for students to prepare. And it promises to be a lot of fun for the audience as well. The premise of the play combines favorite fairy tales with a bit of Greek mythology, making it fun for fans of Disney and Percy Jackson alike.

The story revolves around a young girl, Tabitha, who loves to write stories. The Greek god Zeus has trapped several fairy tale villians in Pandora’s box. Somehow in the mix of things, Tabitha manages to let the villains out. Chaos and hilarity ensue.

The part of Tabitha Roberts and her brother Lewis are played by Sara Udall and Payne Morrow. Although these are the technical leads of the play, the play involves many cast members and is an ensemble production.

Junior Kelly Robison plays the wicked witch. “It’s definitely a comedy,” she said. “There a huge amount of yelling and jokes thrown around and chaos going on. It’s a lot of fun to be in, but it’s also a lot of fun to watch. It’s a great play for younger audiences as well as older audiences because it is so light-hearted.”

Junior Ruth Hone, who plays Rumplestiltskin, agreed. “I love my part,” she said. “The story of Rumplestiltskin is familiar, which makes it really accessible for the audience. I get to throw tantrums a lot, especially whenever people get my name right.”

There are a few special effects planned as well, although the play is less technical than some past productions have been. Tech crew member McKay Raban, senior, said, “We got to put in the trap door for this play and it’s been several years since we’ve got to do that. We made a really cool effect out of the door and a slide that we made and it is worth coming to see. It turned out great and adds a cool effect to the play.”

Tech crew member Kalib Hone, a senior, pointed out other props they made, including a gold lightning rod for Zeus that he personally constructed.

“The play is not that technical,” Anjie Lee said. “But that’s perfect for this type of play because it helps it move along really fast and hold the attention of younger audience members. Kids will love it because it has fairy-tale princesses, villians they can relate to, and the stars of the show play kids so it is easy for them to relate to them. We also involved some real kids from the community, which was fun.”

Lee says it has a good learning experience for the students. “I think it’s a great play for student actors,” she said. “It gives them a chance to get into a really unique character and then become that character for the duration of the play.”

Senior Sara Udall, who plays the lead role of Tabitha Roberts agrees with Lee that it has been a great growing experience for the actors. “My favorite part of this play was the time we spent working together as a cast,” she said. “It was a great play to learn to act with each other and to bond with the other cast members.”

Udall encouraged the community to come and support the play. “If you’re looking for something to laugh at or somewhere to have a good time, it’s perfect,” she said. “There’s nothing sad or depressing in the play and it’s very family-friendly. You can come in with a good feeling and leave with a great feeling.”

Tickets are available at the door all three nights for $7 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and children under 5 are free. There is a family pass available for immediate family members for $25. Proceeds go to support and help the theater department in future productions.