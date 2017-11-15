Parade Celebrates Veterans

By CATHERINE ELLERTON

Moapa Valley Progress

The flags flew proudly as they began their journey down Moapa Valley Blvd. The American Legion/VFW members Darcy Bushman (Army), Bruce Hollinger (Navy), Josh Slight (Army) and Darrell Moffatt (Marines) were carrying them. The annual Veteran’s Day Parade was held on Saturday, Nov. 11 in downtown Overton.

The parade began with the new Police Search and Rescue Helicopter completing a fly-over in the sky above the crowds gathered on main street.

Assemblyman James Oscarson was also present for the festivities. His son is currently in the military and his father and father-in-law had served. Oscarson stated that he supports the military and deeply appreciates the service that is rendered.

The 150 strong MV High School Marching Band under the direction of Kim Delgadillo; along with the dance team and cheerleaders; followed close behind adding a patriotic note to the day.

Next in line was the 200 member Cheyenne High School ROTC squadron out from Las Vegas. In visiting with them before the start of the parade, I talked with squadron members Emely Arzola and Kayla Miller. Both are planning on joining the service after high school. Emely in the Medical Corps and Kayla still undecided.

Many local businesses and organizations took part in the parade showing their support of veterans and the community.

The National Park Service Water Safety Program boat was manned by two ex-military men: Jim Reilly, who served in the Air Force during the Vietnam era; and Don DeCaria who also served in Vietnam and Bosnia in the Navy. They continue to serve their country by patrolling Lake Meade during the summer months.

Local salon Dyes “N” Dolls, who specializes in colors for hair and nails and much more, had a float.

The entry for Overton Ace Hardware not only carried the American Flag but also the POW Flag. This float sent the message “We Stand By You!”

The Rotary Club members also were featured in a parade float. In addition, Rotarians also grilled up the hamburgers for the community luncheon in the Overton park.

Royalty was represented by the Miss Cinderella Pageant winners: Brielle Williams the current Moapa Miniature Miss; Alerica Garcia – Cinderella Tot; Faith Gomez – Cinderella Beauty and Alyssa Leavitt – the outgoing Miniature Miss.

Other youth organizations participating in the parade included various local Boy Scout troops, the Christian Girl Scouts, Nick Yamashita’s ‘Under The Mountain Martial Arts’ students and Grant Bowler Elementary School.

There were several animals that joined the procession. The local 4-H clubs brought their sheep projects. Janice Ridondo with Windy’s Ranch Rescue brought a very friendly rescued pig.

A magnificent horse – a Friesian-Percheron also strutted his stuff in the parade. These horses are 17 to 19 hands high and can weigh from 1,400 pounds to 2,200 pounds. They have a history of being a successful War Horse.

Another beautiful horse was pulling a wagon in the Clark County Fair and Rodeo entry.

It is always a pleasure to see the vintage cars of the Cactus Cruisers Car Club as they roll down the street.

Soon the parade reached its conclusion and the big trucks from Simplot Silica slowly passed by.

The local fire trucks and ambulances brought up the end.

It was then that I realized that a lady I had been spending the afternoon with talking about all the floats had fallen quiet and was stifling tears. Alarmed, I asked if she was OK.

Was there something I could do?

Through her tears she said, “They had recently saved her son’s life and she can never thank them enough. He would not be here if it weren’t for the police and ambulance crews.”

They, too, serve.

Close on the heels of the end of the Veteran’s Day Parade was a lunch in the park sponsored by the Moapa Valley Chamber of Commerce. Rotarians were grilling hamburgers. Dr. Bret Staley and “Biker Bob” Kuczera were busy MC’ing the event, handing out gifts to the veterans and calling numbers for the raffle. Gifts had been donated by Sugars, Inside Scoop, Moapa Valley Revitalization Project, Logandale Storage and U-Haul, Lin’s Market, Sara Lee and Bridget Towery.