SNSO To Begin 4th Season With ‘Sounds Of The Great’

By ABIGAIL SNOW

Moapa Valley Progress

The Southern Nevada Symphony Orchestra will begin its fourth season with a concert, ‘Sounds of the Great’ on Saturday, November 18 in the CasaBlanca Showroom. The program will feature music of great composers.

SNSO President and Conductor, Dr Selmer Spitzer, said the reason he chose this theme to highlight some of the great compositions from famous classic composers.

“I wish to continue to stress the fact that the Southern Nevada Symphony Orchestra (SNSO) is a symphony orchestra and not a show group; and that we perform the classics of the great composers of the different periods of musical history,” said Spitzer.

After an almost six-month break from last season, the SNSO musicians have been rehearsing hard to prepare for the first concert of their fourth season.

“At first everyone must adjust their mindset towards focusing on the new music they are given,” said principal clarinetist, Diana McKinney. “We start off a little rusty, but then start coming together.”

The growth of SNSO has gone from 45 musicians at its beginning to about 75. Although not all are able to play at every concert, Spitzer says there will be about 64 musicians playing in Saturday’s concert.

“As we start our fourth season, the music is becoming more challenging,” explained Spitzer. “As we move into our second and third concerts, this will continue.”

Spitzer said that when SNSO performs they must remember they don’t only play for their enjoyment, but for the audience, donors, and possibly non-knowledgeable listeners of the classics. It is also their orchestra and for their listening enjoyment. The music should be exciting and moving to tears for the listener, he said.

“The public has been supportive, and they like what we are doing,” said Spitzer. “Because of that we wish to not disappoint them. My goal is still for the Southern Nevada Symphony Orchestra to be the best-known orchestra in Southern Nevada, including Las Vegas.”

Tickets start at $17, and can be purchased at casablancaresort.com/entertainment, calling 800-585-3737, or in person at the Casablanca Resort front desk.