Local Youth Go ‘Scouting For Food’

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

The Cappalappa Family Resource Center received a much-needed influx of food to stock its shelves for the holiday season last weekend, thanks to local Boy Scouts, young women, their adult leaders, and the generosity of the community. Scouting for Food, an annual event sponsored by the Salvation Army and Boy Scouts of America was held on Saturday. The effort aims to give youth the opportunity to serve their community by collecting food donations, all of which stay local, to benefit those in need during the holiday season.

Due to the generosity of many Moapa Valley residents, the local drive collects thousands of cans of food. The effort requires involvement by more than just the Boy Scouts. Several days before the event takes place, Cub Scouts, ages 8-11, distribute special bags to local homes as reminders to residents to fill them up with non-perishable food items for the drive. Residents may then fill the bags and place them on their doorstep before 9 am on the day of the drive.

Boy Scouts then patrol the community, picking up the donations. All of this is brought to a central drop-off point to be sorted, boxed, and loaded for delivery to Cappalappa Family Resource Center.

Because the Scouts are involved in the collection of the food, much of the sorting and boxing is done by local young women who also donate their time on that day to help the community.

This year, thousands of cans and boxes of food were collected. Scouts unloaded the food and adults examined each donation for expiration dates. Unfortunately, all expired food donations must be discarded. The food is sorted even further by type and then boxed and loaded onto a trailer for delivery.

Penny Vallone, CFRC Director, is grateful for this event every year because it provides enough food to stock the food pantry shelves for almost an entire year. “This food drive helps us out tremendously,” Vallone said. “It pretty much carries us throughout the whole year. It fills us back up and helps us prepare for the holiday season. We really appreciate the generosity of the community members.”

Darren Leavitt, local LDS Stake Young Men’s president, said, “The good thing about this event is that all this food stays in the community to help our friends, neighbors, or other community members in need. It is a great opportunity for our youth to have a chance to serve in a situation where they can see how the result of their labors can really benefit those around them.”

Alisha Cooper, local LDS Stake Young Women’s president agreed, saying, “Lots of times people just think of Scouts when it comes to Scouting for Food. It is really a community event, though, which makes it a great activity for our young women to be involved with as well.”

The young volunteers seemed to be having a great time as well while they worked. Young scout Damon Bevan, 11, said, “It’s a fun service project and it helps me feel grateful for my family and the food we are blessed with during Thanksgiving.”

Cassie Nelson, 12, came at the beginning and stayed for the entire event, tirelessly packing can after can of fruit into boxes for delivery. She summed up the event, saying, “Coming and helping out today was just the right thing to do. It was a lot of work, but it was fun as well and it also helps our community. I’m glad I can live in a place where everyone helps everyone else out.”