‘Sounds of the Great’ Opens SNSO 4th Season

By CATHERINE ELLERTON

Moapa Valley Progress

The Southern Nevada Symphony Orchestra opened its fourth season with a concert titled “Sounds of the Great.”

This orchestra’s core is 60 plus professional musicians, retired musicians and school-age talented performers. Several of the orchestra’s members are high school students such as Christian Martinez a 17 year old cellist who currently attends the Virgin Valley High School. Another student is Ariel Southard who comes to the rehearsals and performances from St. George, Utah, where she attends Dixie State University. She is a Bass Clarinetist which she has played for seven years. She stated that she liked “The Moldau” piece the best in this evening’s performance as she enjoyed the sound which was slow – full and melancholy.

Each selection at the concert was introduced by a Narrator – Jim Dick. This is an excellent addition as the concert-goer understands the brief history of the composer as well as why this selection was written. It adds to the interest in the music and its interpretation.

The concert led off with “The Navy Hymn” in ‘honor and respect for the victims, families and first responders of the many recent tragedies.’

Next was “The Moldau” by Bedrich Smetana (arr. by Richard Meyer) which interpreted musically a ride down the streams and rivers of Czechoslovakia. The listener is transported through the countryside, villages and even a wedding.

Giuseppe Verdi’s “Overture to Nabucco” followed (arr. By Sandra Dackow). Verdi wrote 25 operas in his career which extended well into his seventies.

Ending the first half of the varied program was “Espana Cani” by Pascual Marquina Narro and arranged by Albert Wang. This spirited piece was written for Spanish Band leaders for Bull Fights to bring in the Matador and the entourage.

Following a brief intermission the orchestra began with “The Holberg Suite” written by Edvard Grieg (arr. by Victor Lopez).

The Overture to Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” followed. Mozart lived to 35 years of age only. He began composing at the age of five and began to write symphonies at eight.

The next selection was “Jupiter – Bringer of Jollity” from The Planets by Gustav Holst (arr. by Vernon Leidig). This selection was written during World War I and was based on astrological phenomena instead of astronomical.

The final piece of the evening was “God of Our Fathers” written by George Warren (arr. by Claude T. Smith). This selection is a U.S. Patriotic Hymn celebrating the Centennial of the Declaration of Independence. It was written to say “Fear not – for there is hope.”

This was a very enjoyable and varied concert. The orchestra met each challenge and nuance. We look forward to the next concert on February 24, 2018, which will be held at the Casablanca’s Showroom in Mesquite.

The Orchestra has established a scholarship program. The first recipient was Isaac Talahytewa, a 2017 graduate of Virgin Valley High School. He is attending the University of Nevada, Reno.