OBITUARY: Lewis ‘Gene’ Curtis

Lewis ‘Gene’ Curtis

Lewis Eugene “Gene” Curtis, 91, passed away quietly November 20, 2017 in St George, Utah from surgical complications.

A resident of Overton, NV, the past 23 years, Gene and his beloved Bernice (Shaw) created a life of love and service to each other, their families, and the gospel, including the temple.

Gene was born July 31, 1926 in Jackson, Teton, Wyoming to Lewis E. Curtis and Vera Frances Parkyn.

Gene was a proud descendant of LDS pioneers who left Nauvoo, IL for Utah and homesteaded in Jackson, WY. After his father died, Gene’s family eventually moved to Alexandria, VA where he attended jr. high and high school.

At age 17, his mother’s signature allowed him to enlist in the Marines during WWII. He became a tank commander but tanks were of little use in the sand on Saipan. His unit was the first to enter Nagasaki after the Atom bomb was dropped there. They marched on to Fukuoka and freed the American survivors of the Bataan death march. Those events remained a vivid memory.

Returning to Wyoming, Gene drove an oil tanker for his uncle, then joined the Wyoming Highway Patrol where he retired as a Captain.

He and his wife Mary (Beesley) were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple and raised three daughters in Wyoming, Mary Louise (Michael L Clark), Ruth Ann (Anderson), and Helen Elaine (Brent Zabriski). They were divorced and Mary died in 1971.

Upon retirement from the highway patrol and subsequent 10 years with the Wyoming Department of Revenue, Gene moved to Overton, NV where he met Bernice (Shaw) Lau. They married April 27, 1994 in Salina, Utah.

Gene was a post commander of the Salina VFW and he and Bernice enjoyed traveling together, being part of their RV group until his death. They participated in each other’s family events. Bernice’s children include Marie (Mark Riches), Kathy (Paul Nelson), and Doyle Lau.

Gene is survived by his bride, Bernice, his three daughters, and grandchildren, Mie Lyn Clark Anderson, Heather Lee Clark Fleming, Cami Jean Clark Jorgensen, Jenna Marie Clark Morris, Michael Curtis Clark, Jaron Ross Andersen, Courtney Jo Andersen Card, Nicholas Daniel Andersen, Mallory Jean Andersen Sharma, and Joshua Taylor Zabriski. He loved his 8 nieces and nephews and enjoyed visits with his stepbrothers and sisters (Rollo Gibbons family). His step grandchildren and step great grandchildren also filled his life with joy. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Alvin Vernon Curtis, and sisters Helen Frances Williams (Max), Ruth Glenn Curtis, and Janet Louise Hooley (Glade).

Funeral services were held Friday November 24, 2017 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Logandale Nevada Stake Center. Interment followed on Saturday, November 25, 2017 in the Eastside Cemetery in Salina, Utah.

