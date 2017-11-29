CSN Spring Registration Is Underway

Registration for Spring classes at College of Southern Nevada will begin soon. The CSN Mesquite staff is available to help students plan for the upcoming semester.

Open registration for all students began on November 21. Payment deadline for Spring classes is January 2, 2018. Registration after this date requires payment at the time of enrollment. Classes begin on January 16.

Spring schedules are available now. For information call 702-346-2485 or stop by the CSN campus at 140 N. Yucca St in Mesquite for assistance.